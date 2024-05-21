Resilient, sustainable and healthy tea

International Tea Day (May 21) is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea, while working to make its production sustainable “from field to cup” ensuring its benefits for people, cultures and the environment continue for generations.

Find out more about this important commodity that is vital to the many smallholder farmers who produce it!

Current global market situation and medium term outlook

World tea output increased in 2022, prompted by rising production in some of the major producing countries. Output of green tea and “other” tea offset declining black tea production caused by a crop shortfall in Sri Lanka (the third largest producer of black tea). Global tea consumption expanded by 2.0 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, underpinned by strong import demand.



Reigniting the engine of growth a forward-looking business model for the Mauritian tea industry

This report identifies a road map for developing a sustainable Mauritian tea industry. It emphasizes improving productivity and reducing costs with digital solutions and recommends developing a modern, dynamic institution with a new legal and regulatory framework.

Potential brewing for Azerbaijani and Georgian tea industries

With strong market demand for green tea, black tea, and health and wellness teas, this report suggests that these product categories should be the areas of focus for the Azerbaijani and Georgian tea industries during the next decade.

