Sessions to Hold Hearing on Interagency Cost Reduction Efforts

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “What We Have Here…Is A Failure to Collaborate: Review of GAO’s Annual Duplication Report” to examine the effectiveness of interagency collaboration and coordination in light of the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) 2024 Annual Report on duplicative efforts and initiatives in the federal government.

“The American people hand over a significant portion of their hard-earned money to the federal government and should have the assurance that agencies are preventing duplication of efforts and unnecessary waste. This Subcommittee hearing will examine the effectiveness or failure of interagency efforts to streamline costs across the federal government,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions (R-Texas).

WHAT: Hearing tilted “What We Have Here…Is A Failure to Collaborate: Review of GAO’s Annual Duplication Report”

DATE: Thursday, May 23

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

  • Jessica Lucas-Judy, Director, Strategic Issues, U.S. Government Accountability Office

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

