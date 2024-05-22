Government Technology Wins 2024 Azbee "Digital Magazine of the Year" Award
October/November Cover Story Selected For Regional Gold AwardFOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology (GovTech) magazine has received two awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). Since 1979, the annual nationwide Azbee awards have celebrated the highest quality reporting, editing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.
The Digital Magazine of the Year category honors the best of flipbook-style digital publications judged on the quality of writing, reporting and editing in addition to the value and usefulness to the reader, editorial organization, layout and design across three consecutive issues. Government Technology received the award for its July/August, September and October/November 2023 digital issues of the magazine.
“For more than 35 years, Government Technology magazine has covered issues of importance to state and local government IT leaders and practitioners, empowering this often unsung community whose work underpins much of what drives the public sector’s charge of serving the people,” said Noelle Knell, Executive Editor, GovTech. “We are honored to be recognized by ASBPE for the digital edition of the magazine which accompanies and enhances our long tradition of print coverage.”
At the regional level, GovTech received a design category Gold Award for the two-page opening spread of its October/November 2023 cover story: "Death of the Password?" This award covers ASBPE’s Pacific region, comprising Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
In addition to Knell, both awards recognized Chief Design Officer Kelly Martinelli and Managing Editor Lauren Kinkade.
About Government Technology | https://www.govtech.com
Government Technology is the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, LLC the nation’s leading data, media and events company dedicated exclusively to state and local government and education.
Mark Androvich
eRepublic
+1 916-932-1343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn