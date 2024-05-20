MINILUXE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Reported figures all in U.S. Dollars

Announces Continued, Consistent Revenue Growth with Increasing Fixed Cost Leverage



Boston, MA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced its financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”). The fiscal year of MiniLuxe is a 52-week reporting cycle ending on the Sunday closest to December 31, which periodically necessitates a fiscal year of 53 weeks; fiscal years referred to in this release consist of 52-week periods. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are reported in U.S. dollars.

MiniLuxe continued its consistent, organic, year-over-year growth as Q1 2024 revenue increased 8% over Q1 2023 at $5.6M with gross profit of $2.3M, a 2% increase from Q1 2023. The Company views gross profit dollar growth as a key indicator of MiniLuxe’s positive trajectory towards long-term profitability and, in conjunction with the reduced cost base, moved materially to a narrowing loss rate. Miniluxe used its lightest volume quarter (Q1 is historically the lowest revenue volume due to seasonality) as an opportunity to test new service initiatives focused primarily on premium nails and waxing services. These initiatives have the impact of temporarily reducing topline revenue and gross margins, but are designed to accelerate adoption of MiniLuxe’s premium service offerings. Management plans to continue to experiment with service offering enhancements and other tests in order to continue to provide the most relevant self-care experience on the market while remaining committed to our mission of clean and empowerment of the designer. Q1 2024 operating loss was ($1.8M), representing $1.2M (or 40%) lower than Q1 2023, which was driven by reduced general and administrative expenses.

As in past periods, the majority of the Company’s growth came organically from the MiniLuxe Core Studios. The Core Studio base continued its consistent, multi-year trend of growth in Q1 2024 as revenue increased $0.2M to $5.1M, or 5% over Q1 2023. MiniLuxe also saw good trends on the demand and supply side of its business: (a) positive momentum on the demand side (new client and loyal client growth) and (b) growth and development of supply side (talent ecosystem growth). The Company focuses on growth in loyal client base, growth in designer talent base, and increasing studio AUV (average unit volume by revenue) as three pillars that demonstrate the strengthening brand resiliency and high demand for MiniLuxe in-studio service offerings.

Subsequent Events and Remaining 2024 Outlook

As was discussed in the Company’s FY2023 MD&A, the following material fundraising actions were completed subsequent to Q1 2024:

On March 12, 2024 MiniLuxe filed with the TSXV a new application to raise capital on the same terms as an initial convertible debenture offering completed on November 28, 2023 and January 22, 2024 (the “Initial Offering”). On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it has completed the closing of the non-brokered convertible debenture unit offering, with an immediate closing of gross proceeds of approximately $0.475 million (the "Second Offering") that came as a “top-up” round from value-add advisors and individuals. Along with the Initial Offering, a total of approximately US$4.3 million was raised in the convertible note offerings with all associated warrants issued at a strike price of US$0.52/C$0.72. On April 9, 2024, MiniLuxe announced that it had completed a re-financing of its Senior Term Loan, extending maturity for 24 months for the base US$2.5 million and adding an additional US$2.0 million of new capital, all of which will now mature in May 2027. The Senior Term Loans are held by Flow Capital (TSXV: FW), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions. The Senior Term Loans shall pay 15.0% cash-pay interest along with 2.0% simple, paid-in-kind interest that accrues until maturity. As part of the transaction, the Company issued to Flow Capital warrants to purchase 1,692,308 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company at a strike price of US$0.52 (~C$0.71) per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In total, the Company has been successful in raising a total of US$6.2 million in gross proceeds since we kicked off the process last Fall. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds to bridge to profitability, while focusing on a narrower set of growth investments in the areas of fleet expansion (via M&A and franchising) and recent product innovation of its Paintbox press-on nails.

Also subsequent to Q1 2024, and as noted earlier, on May 3, 2024, MiniLuxe entered into a majority-controlled joint venture agreement with an Atlanta-based firm Sugarcoat. The Company plans to enter into the US Southeast via the Atlanta market through this joint venture with intentions to convert an existing Sugarcoat nail services salon location.

“Our team has pulled together to focus on and accelerate a clear set of priorities driving stronger gross profit and studio-level contribution. New growth initiatives such as franchising, M&A and commercial brand partnerships also saw material momentum coming in to 2024. We are also pleased with the ability to continue to attract new primary capital from a strong set of value-add investors.” said Tony Tjan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of MiniLuxe.

Q1 2024 Results

Selected Financial Measures

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the thirteen weeks ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023:

Cash Flows

The following table presents cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023:

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS measures used by management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS measures referred to in this press release are “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Fleet Adjusted EBITDA”.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA most accurately reflects the commercial reality of the Company's operations on an ongoing basis by adding back non-cash expenses. Additionally, the rent-related adjustments ensure that studio-related expenses align with revenue generated over the corresponding time periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back fixed asset depreciation, right-of-use asset amortization under IFRS 16, asset disposal, and share-based compensation expense to IFRS operating income, then deducting straight-line rent expenses1 net of lease abatements. IFRS operating income is revenue less cost of sales (gross profit), additionally adjusted for general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense.

A reconciliation of IFRS operating income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in Selected Consolidated Financial Information.

The Company also uses Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its MiniLuxe Core Studio business (19 MiniLuxe-branded studios operating for 1+ year). This metric is calculated in a similar manner, starting with Talent revenue and adjusting for non-fleet Talent revenue and cost of sales, further adjusted by fleet general and administrative expenses and finally subtracting straight line rent expense (similar to amount used in the full company Adjusted EBITDA, less amounts allocated to locations outside of MiniLuxe’s core studio business, i.e. Paintbox). The Company believes that this metric most closely mirrors how management views the fleet portion of the business. A reconciliation of Talent revenue to Fleet Adjusted EBITDA is included in Selected Consolidated Financial Information.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

The following table reconciles Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@MiniLuxe.com

MiniLuxe.com

1 Straight-line rent expense for a given payment period is calculated by dividing the sum of all payments over the life of the lease (the figure used in the present value calculation of the right-of-use asset) by the number of payment periods (typically months). This number is then annualized by adding the rent expenses calculated for the payment periods that comprise each fiscal year. For leases signed mid-year, the total straight-line rent expense calculation applies the new lease terms only to the payment periods after the signing of the new lease.