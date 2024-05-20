Anglers: You have until June 10 to comment on proposed fishing rules changes for 2025 through 2027

After sifting through dozens of suggestions from anglers, Idaho Fish and Game biologists - with approval from the Fish and Game Commission - are presenting the proposed fishing seasons and rules changes for the 2025-27 fishing seasons. Anglers have until 6 p.m. on June 10, MDT to provide comments, which can be done on the public comment webpage.

After reviewing feedback and considering agency goals, season recommendations will be presented to the Commission for consideration at the July 23-24 meeting in Pocatello.

Only one statewide change is being considered, which is lowering the bag limit for whitefish from 25 to 10 unless otherwise noted in the regulations.

There are proposed changes for each region except the Salmon Region. Anglers are encouraged to comment on these proposals to help Fish and Game staff and the Commission to gauge their preferences. See all the proposals at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/seasons.