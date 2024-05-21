New Leadership Brings Change to Thomson Federal Prison
THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 -- Thomson Federal Prison has recently undergone a change in leadership and, with it, a significant increase in inmate visitation and participation in educational programming. Under the new leadership, the prison has tripled the number of inmates participating in educational and First Step Act programs, from 19% in June 2023 to an impressive 91% currently.
— Jon Zumkehr
This increase in participation is a direct result of the new leadership's efforts to improve the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. The previous visitation policy allowed inmates to have visitation three days a week, but under the new leadership, this has been expanded to five days a week. This change has not only allowed inmates to have more contact with their loved ones, but it has also improved their mental health and overall well-being.
Increasing participation in educational programming is also a significant achievement for Thomson Federal Prison. With a 91% participation rate, the prison is now leading the Federal Bureau of Prisons in this area. These programs provide inmates with valuable skills and knowledge to help them successfully reintegrate into society upon release. The new leadership's dedication to expanding and improving these programs has positively impacted the inmates and the community as a whole.
Thomson, a standalone institution in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), faces a staffing crisis with 124 vacant positions. This is the highest number of vacancies at any standalone institution in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The reason for this shortage is the recent decision by the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to de fund the pay of law enforcement officers and staff. This decision will significantly impact inmate programming and the ability to run visitation at the prison.
In response to this crisis, Senators Durbin and Duckworth have demanded that the pay for law enforcement officers and staff at Thomson Federal Prison be restored. They have recognized these individuals' critical role in maintaining the safety and security of the prison and ensuring the well-being of inmates. The senators have also expressed concern about the impact of the staffing shortage on the local community, as many residents are employed at the prison and rely on it for their livelihood.
Thomson Federal Prison urgently needs qualified and dedicated staff to fill the 124 vacant positions. The decision to de fund their pay will have a impact on the prison and its ability to fulfill its mission. The restoration of pay for law enforcement officers and staff is crucial for the prison's smooth functioning and its inmates' well-being. The community and the Senators are calling on the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to take immediate action to address this staffing crisis at Thomson Federal Prison.
Warden Brian Lammer, started at Thomson in Febuary 2024.
