Laredo Port of Entry encourages seeking online travel permits, consulting border wait times as summer travel begins

LAREDO, Texas — With the Memorial Day weekend set to kick off the summer travel season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry is recommending that travelers apply for tourist permits online and consult Border Wait Times on www.cbp.gov to minimize trip delays.

“With summer travel around the corner, the port encourages those needing travel permits to apply for them online via CBP One and be cognizant of border wait times to choose your preferred bridge crossings accordingly,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.“By staying updated with these resources, you can better navigate your travel to ensure a smoother border crossing experience.”

The Laredo Port of Entry will champion efficiency measures to facilitate a smooth, orderly traffic flow, including encouragement to file tourist permit applications electronically via the CBP One mobile application.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when re-entering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

Individuals who cross the U.S. Southwest Border between ports of entry or without appropriate documentation will be subject to consequences. To avoid these consequences, individuals are encouraged to use the many lawful pathways the United States has expanded over the past years, including use of the CBP One app to present at a U.S. Port of Entry.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their WHTI-compliant entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items, liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

To help reduce wait times and long lines, travelers can take advantage of facial biometrics and the CBP One™, which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Know the difference between prohibited merchandise (which is forbidden by law to enter the U.S.) and restricted merchandise (items needing special permit to be allowed into the U.S.). In order to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide.

Please bear in mind that Juarez-Lincoln Bridge is currently undergoing a drainage replacement project and will be soon implementing new technology systems within the primary lanes. With wait times expected to increase while these projects are underway, CBP encourages the public to build extra time into your travel schedules and exercise caution while driving through the construction site.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.