CBP, CBSA to conduct NEXUS Enrollment Event in Blaine

BLAINE, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) would like to announce dates for an upcoming NEXUS enrollment event taking place at the Trusted Traveler Enrollment Center in Blaine. The three-day event will be held June 4-6, where CBP and CBSA will conduct interviews for conditionally approved NEXUS applicants.

“We look forward to completing a significant number of enrollments over this jam-packed three-day event,” said Brian Humphrey, Director of Field Operations. “We continue to partner with CBSA in order to collectively tackle the NEXUS enrollment backlog created by the program’s popularity on both sides of the U.S. and Canadian border.”

“The CBSA is proud to work with CBP to expand the availability of NEXUS interview appointments and reduce the current application inventory,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region. “We are taking concrete steps to ensure that all interested travellers are able to take advantage of this program that supports communities and economic interests on both sides of the border.”

Interview Location/Dates/Hours:

Blaine Trusted Traveler Enrollment Center - 8115 Birch Bay Square St #104, Blaine, WA 98230

June 4-6, 2024 (8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

*Please note: Due to high volume, you must have a scheduled interview; no walk-ins will be available.

NEXUS is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Membership in the program allows members to reduce their wait times at designated ports of entry by:

Using NEXUS processing lanes at designated northern border ports of entry.

Using NEXUS kiosks when entering Canada by air,

Using Global Entry kiosk when entering the United States, and

If arriving by sea, reporting arrival into the U.S. and Canada by calling a marine telephone reporting center.

Travelers interested in applying for NEXUS membership need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment System at https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov. The $50 application fee allows for five years of membership. Once an individual applies online, they will undergo a background investigation. If no disqualifying information is found, applicants will receive a conditional letter of approval through their TTP online account. They then can utilize the online scheduling tool in their TTP account to confirm an appointment for the event.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection acknowledges the growing interest in the NEXUS program and is actively seeking solutions to accommodate this surge. By collaborating with community partners, we aim to organize enrollment events strategically located for the convenience of our conditionally approved applicants. These events will provide an opportunity for applicants to conduct their mandatory interview with a CBP officer in a setting that is accessible and efficient,” said Harmit S. Gill, Area Port Director.

With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately. More information on CBP’s NEXUS Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.