ONEflight Signs PGA Tour Professional Adam Schenk as Brand Ambassador

DENVER, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, is thrilled to announce the signing of PGA Tour professional Adam Schenk as its newest Brand Ambassador.



Adam Schenk, a rising star in the world of professional golf, brings his exceptional talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence to the ONEflight family. With a dynamic playing style and a strong presence both on and off the course, Schenk embodies the values of precision, reliability, and luxury that define ONEflight’s unparalleled services.

Schenk's performance at the Masters tournament showcased his skill and resilience on the course. His outstanding display of athleticism and strategic prowess earned him significant recognition, further solidifying his position as one of the most promising talents in professional golf.

In addition to his impressive performance at the Masters, Schenk boasts a remarkable career trajectory marked by notable achievements and milestones. As he continues to make waves in the world of golf, ONEflight is honored to partner with him on this exciting journey.

Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Adam Schenk to the ONEflight family as a Brand Ambassador. Adam's exceptional talent, professionalism, and dedication to excellence perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing unparalleled service and luxury to our clients. We look forward to working closely with Adam as we continue to elevate the private aviation experience for our members.”

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

