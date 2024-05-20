Cytek® Biosciences Adds Ability to Detect Subcellular Particles to Its Industry-Leading Cell Analysis Systems

New Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) Detection Option for Cytek Northern Lights™ and Cytek Aurora™ Systems Expands Capabilities of Small Particle Research

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, officially announced its Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) Detection Option for its flagship Cytek Aurora™ and Cytek Northern Lights™ cell analysis systems. With this optional upgrade, these systems show superior sensitivity and resolution of subcellular materials, including extracellular vesicles (EVs), while maintaining high resolution and high parameter capabilities for cell analysis, making them the preferred choice among researchers and clinicians.

Exosomes are the most commonly studied EV, with a market estimated to increase from $227.5 million in 2023 to $1.3 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% from 2023 through 20281. Researchers studying exosomes, as well as viruses, small bacteria, and nanoparticles, are moving to flow cytometry because of its high throughput and quantitative detection capabilities. Typically, flow cytometers have been unable to detect particles smaller than 500 nm, limiting their use to the study of cells and larger particles. Now, particles as small as 70 nm can be studied label-free on Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) analyzers, giving researchers the ability to characterize the full emission spectra of small particles. Cytek is now positioned to be a leader in the growing small particle research market.

With Cytek’s new ESP Detection Option, the rapidly growing areas of research conducted on viruses, small bacteria, EVs, nanoparticles, and other subcellular particles for therapy development and biomedical research are being advanced. EVs can be used in various applications such as biomarker development, diagnostic tools and therapeutic development for delivery of drugs.

“Quantitative measurements of individual EVs are critical to progress in the field, and the excellent fluorescence performance of the Cytek Aurora and Northern Lights systems enables us to make sensitive measurements of both EV size and cargo,” noted the Scintillon Research Institute’s John Nolan, Ph.D. “The new ESP Detection Option provides greatly increased light scatter sensitivity, enabling the discrimination of EV sub-populations with distinctive composition and ultra structure that can affect light scattering. These capabilities empower us to better understand the biogenesis of different types of EVs as well as their biological functions toward using these to both detect and treat disease.”

Added Ming Yan, Ph.D., CTO of Cytek Biosciences, “Cytek’s Aurora and Northern Lights systems have helped revolutionize immunology research and single cell analysis. With the introduction of the ESP Detection Option, we are providing new tools to advance small particle biomedical research and further our mission to provide a complete cell analysis solution to our customers. Bringing improved speed and accuracy to the study of extracellular vesicles, cell to cell communication, and cell signaling in many disease and physiological states, we expect to accelerate the pace of discovery, therapy and diagnostic development, and benefit the community.”

The ESP Detection Option on the Cytek Northern Lights and Cytek Aurora systems adds to Cytek's portfolio of small particle solutions, including the Cytek Amnis® ImageStream®X Mk II imaging flow cytometer, which enables detection of EV production and captures images of EV uptake by cells.

For availability details and more information on Cytek’s new ESP Detection Option on the Cytek Aurora and Northern Lights systems, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/esp.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, ESP, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava and ImageStream are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

