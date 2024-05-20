IRS wins Certificate of Excellence in Accountability Report award for second year running

IR-2024-143, May 20, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced for the second consecutive year it has received a prestigious award honoring the highest quality in financial management and performance reporting from the AGA, an association that connects and empowers financial-related professionals who support government.

In a ceremony held on May 16, the AGA presented the IRS its Certificate of Excellence in Accountability Reporting (CEAR) award. The IRS received this accolade for its fiscal year (FY) 2023 Agency Financial Report (AFR)PDF. The CEAR award recognizes outstanding accountability reporting and is the highest form of recognition in the field of federal government financial management and performance reporting.

The IRS also received a second CEAR award as "Best in Class" for “Excellent overall Management's Discussion and Analysis.”

“These two awards mark a significant accomplishment for the IRS and reflects the importance the agency places on accountability for the resources entrusted to us,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “We’re honored to be recognized once again for demonstrating the highest standards in financial and performance accountability reporting.”

In a letter to the IRS commissioner, the AGA recognized the accomplishment stating, “The FY 2023 AFR is highly informative, well organized, and professionally written and candid. The report is written so that it is very understandable, which will be particularly useful to readers who are not familiar with IRS, its challenges and its initiatives to transform and modernize its operations and service to the public. It provides a vision for the future and demonstrates management leadership.”

The IRS AFR presents the IRS’s financial information in relation to the FY 2023 (Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023) reporting period, which is the IRS’s most recent report. The IRS plans to issue its 2024 Financial Report in November.

The IRS publishes this report in accordance with Office of Management and Budget’s Circular A-136, Financial Reporting Requirements, as a component of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.