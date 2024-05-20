iManage AI Strategy Accelerates with Microsoft Copilot Integrations

Seamless connection between powerful AI services highlights the strength of partnership and ongoing commitment to transform the knowledge worker experience

CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that its partnership with Microsoft continues to gather momentum with the development of an integration between its iManage AI services and Microsoft Copilot. The new plug-in reinforces the strength of the relationship between iManage and Microsoft and the commitment of both companies to democratizing AI and delivering better business outcomes for customers in Knowledge Work industries.



The new iManage and Microsoft Copilot plug-in extends the unique value of both applications by bridging the user’s Microsoft 365 world and the engagement-centric content secured within the iManage Knowledge Work platform. The integration enables the AI engine to ground the responses in the specific context of the organization’s prior work product while also respecting the security context of the user. The user is empowered to leverage powerful generative AI tools to facilitate stakeholder work and inform decisions quicker and with more confidence.

iManage is actively engaged with innovative customers as part of its early adopter program (EAP) which enables customers to validate the business impact and develop a change management strategy.

iManage and Microsoft industry collaboration

For those attending Microsoft Build 2024, Microsoft’s annual developer conference in Seattle, Washington from May 21-23, 2024, there will be the opportunity to take a look at the iManage Copilot integration as iManage is one of the ISVs selected to participate at the event.

Microsoft will be sponsoring and playing a key participatory role in ConnectLive 2024, iManage’s annual user conference. At the New York portion of the event, occurring May 29-30, 2024, Microsoft General Manager – Enterprise Software and Digital Platforms, Jeff Markowitz, will conduct a fireside chat with iManage CEO, Neil Araujo, on how the deep integration between Microsoft 365 and the iManage platform benefits customers. Additionally, Microsoft VP Product Management – 365 Platform, Rob Howard, will have an in-depth discussion session with iManage Executive Vice President of Product Management, Shawn Misquitta, on Microsoft Copilot and best practices for connecting third-party services.

“Through our longstanding and fruitful partnership with Microsoft, iManage continues to pioneer the future of intelligent collaboration,” said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. “The iManage Copilot plug-in shows our shared dedication to empowering professionals with cutting-edge technology while removing friction from their workflows and delivering on the promise of AI. As we actively engage at events like Build and our own ConnectLive, we reinforce our commitment to providing transformative solutions that redefine how knowledge professionals work together seamlessly, efficiently, and intelligently.”

Partnership delivers unique capabilities

The iManage cloud platform is built entirely on Microsoft Azure, and is architected to bring the benefits of scale, resilience, performance, and security that come with such an architecture. Additionally, it enables iManage to deliver significantly improved cloud-to-cloud integration with Office 365 including Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Copilot. The cloud-to-cloud integration enables end users to use any of the advanced Office 365 capabilities like co-authoring natively from any Office 365 end point on the desktop, web, or mobile device.

iManage is one of the select partners that supports native integration with Microsoft 365, enabling real-time co-authoring on Office desktop and mobile apps, in addition to Office for the Web. This native co-authoring capability enables users to collaborate on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents simultaneously through any device, automatically saving all edits to the iManage platform.

The iManage partnership with Microsoft also delivers exceptional benefits around productivity-enhancing tools like Microsoft Power Automate. iManage has expanded the set of Power Automate actions and events to enable clients to automate processes that are administrative, or end user driven with little to no code. Built directly into the iManage platform, all Power Automate actions and results are performed and maintained within the iManage platform. Results from any workflow function or query are maintained with the document in a side panel with other key metadata.

Customers can see a demonstration of all these capabilities in action and learn about iManage’s overall product roadmap and AI strategy – including areas where Microsoft plays a key role – in more detail at ConnectLive 2024.

