Missouri Selects IMSE to Reverse K-5 Literacy Slump with Evidence-Based Solutions
The leader in literacy professional development is chosen by Missouri to provide research-backed materials to boost reading proficiency.JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMSE, the leading provider of Structured Literacy professional development, today announced its selection by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as a qualified vendor of high-quality, evidence-based instructional materials for early literacy (K-5) services. Missouri’s schools and districts can now bring IMSE's easy-to-adopt Structured Literacy programs built on the science of reading into their classrooms to boost literacy for students.
According to test results from The Nation’s Report Card (Source: NationsReportCard.gov), Missouri students' reading scores have shown consistent declines since 2015, with a big drop after the start of the pandemic. Missouri requested competitive proposals in 2023 to develop a Qualified Vendors Listing for instructional materials after the state legislature passed a Senate bill (Source: Revisor.MO.gov) establishing a literacy plan to support Missouri students. The legislation aligns with ongoing national concerns about literacy, with nearly every state passing (Source: ShankerInstitute.org) legislation, guidelines, or policies on reading and literacy.
“This is where the rubber meets the road,” said Janelle Norton, Legislation Liaison at IMSE. “Passing legislation is the first step, but districts and educators need support to implement effective reading instruction. Missouri's selection of IMSE after rigorous vetting validates the efficacy of our proven, evidence-based approach to Structured Literacy.”
For the past 30 years, IMSE has been the leading source of professional development and support for educators teaching literacy. IMSE’s Structured Literacy training draws from research in cognition, linguistics, and neuroscience to give all tiers of learners the tools they need to increase their reading proficiency. More than 60,000 educators have chosen IMSE Live Virtual Training since 2020 to empower their students with a strong foundation in literacy skills.
“When I was a first-grade teacher, I saw that educators needed training that offers more than theory but instead, explicitly models real techniques and practical ideas they can use immediately in their classroom to start seeing results,” said Jeanne Jeup, co-founder and CEO of IMSE. “Missouri teachers will now be able to leave our trainings with the tools and resources they need to provide meaningful, measurable benefits for all readers — because every child deserves to read.”
To learn more about IMSE’s Structured Literacy approach and its proven impact on student literacy, please visit www.imse.com.
About IMSE
IMSE, founded by educators for educators, is the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy, rooted in the science of reading to promote literacy. An education pioneer based in Southfield, Michigan, IMSE has nearly 30 years of experience applying and innovating the science of reading to empower educators through curriculum, professional development, and personal support. IMSE’s unmatched training and classroom programs enable a practical approach to teaching reading that furthers equity in literacy learning and has helped millions of students across the country achieve measurable growth. For more information about IMSE, visit: www.imse.com
Caroline Hansen
Institute for Multi-Sensory Education
chansen@wearecsg.com