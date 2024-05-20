Grothman, Banks & Republicans Probe DoD Over Contents of Upcoming Report on DEI Within U.S. Military

Letter follows testimony in subcommittee hearing on harmful DEI program within Department of Defense

WASHINGTON—House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) and House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) are leading several Republicans in an investigation of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) anticipated publication of a report by the newly created Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI) which is expected to contain independent advice and recommendations on matters and policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the Armed Forces. In the letter to DACODAI Chair General (Ret.) Lester Lyles, the lawmakers request information and documents related to the methodology used to complete DACODAI’s final report and material relied on, such as interviews, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and inputs from outside organizations.

“The Subcommittee remains concerned that under the guise of DEI, promotions are being rewarded based on sex, gender, ethnicity, and race at the expense of merit. In 2022, DoD established the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI) to provide independent advice and recommendations on matters and policies related to DEI in the Armed Forces. The Subcommittee understands DACODAI is working to release a final report,” wrote the lawmakers “Therefore, the Subcommittee is requesting information and an update regarding the publication of this report as soon as possible.”

On January 11, 2024, the Subcommittee on National Security, Border, and Foreign Affairs heard testimony regarding “The Risks of Progressive Ideologies in the U.S. Military.” Witnesses at the hearing discussed the long-term, possibly negative ramifications of prioritizing DEI programs at the DoD. Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS), an advocacy organization that includes retired military members, commissioned a study of over one thousand comments from military service members, veterans, and their respective families. Their findings demonstrated that many did not feel comfortable recommending military service because of the DEI policies instituted throughout DoD.

“The Subcommittee understands that the STARRS report was provided to DACODAI, but it is unclear the extent to which DACODAI will incorporate that information into its final report. DoD’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion over mission effectiveness and capability undermines our nation’s national security and safety,” continued the lawmakers.

The letter to the DACODAI Chair is signed by Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Pete Sessions (R-Texas), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), Pat Fallon (R-Texas), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Russell Fry (R-S.C.), Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

Read the full letter to DACODAI Chair General (Ret.) Lester Lyles here.

