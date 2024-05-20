Francesco Buquicchio Named Next CEO of Egon Zehnder

Zurich--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Egon Zehnder, the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firm , today announced Francesco Buquicchio as its next CEO. Buquicchio succeeds Edilson Camara, following a strategic leadership transition and succession planning process.

Camara, who will have served the maximum of two terms in the position, will step down from his role effective October 31, 2024. During his tenure, Camara has overseen significant growth and expansion, opening Egon Zehnder offices in new regions and developing enhanced advisory services, as well as leading the firm through the Covid-19 pandemic and investing in internal IT infrastructure enhancements.

Incoming CEO, Buquicchio, is based in Milan and currently leads the firm’s global Leadership Advisory Services practice, a strategic focus for the firm. Previously, he held the role of Country Leader in Italy and served on the firm’s Executive Committee for six years. Prior to joining Egon Zehnder in 2007, Buquicchio worked for BT Italy, McKinsey & Company, TLcom Capital Partners, and Excite.com in roles based in Rome, London, and California.

Reflecting on his appointment, Buquicchio stated, “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary this year, I am honored and humbled to be a part of this remarkable Firm’s history. I look forward to writing our future chapters with our extraordinary and vibrant team, spanning many regions and world views, united by our purpose—leadership for a better world.”

The process to appoint the CEO was led by Chair Michael Ensser with the support of the Board and an Advisory Committee. It also included input from the entire partnership. “We thank Ed for his leadership over these past six years—he laid a strong foundation that enabled the firm to accelerate its growth. We are pleased to share that he will continue with the firm, returning to client work,” Ensser said. “As we begin our seventh decade, Francesco will leverage our expertise in discovering leaders, developing leadership, unlocking transformations, shaping successions and advancing governance to craft more distinct client and candidate experiences, prioritizing innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation.”

Buquicchio will be the seventh person to serve as CEO in Egon Zehnder’s 60-year history and formally assumes his role on November 1, 2024.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firm, inspiring leaders to navigate complex questions with human answers. We help organizations get to the heart of their leadership challenges and offer honest feedback and insights to help leaders realize their true being and purpose.

We are built on a foundation that supports partnership in the truest sense of the word and aligns our interests with the interests of our clients. Our 600 consultants across 64 offices and 36 countries are former industry and functional leaders who collaborate seamlessly across geographies, industries and functions to deliver the full power of the Firm to every client, every time.

We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide executive search, leadership solutions, CEO search and succession, board advisory, and diversity, equity & inclusion.

Our services include discovering leaders, developing leadership, advancing governance, shaping successions, and unlocking transformations. We partner with Mobius Executive Leadership to offer highly experiential, personalized and transformational programs for senior leaders.

We believe that together we can transform people, organizations and the world through leadership.

