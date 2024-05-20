Nurix Therapeutics Announces Board Chair Transition

David L. Lacey steps down from chair role and will remain board member and retain committee leadership roles



Current board member Julia P. Gregory unanimously elected new board chair

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the chair of its board of directors, David L. Lacey, M.D., stepped down as board chair at the conclusion of today’s annual meeting of stockholders. The board of directors has unanimously elected board member Julia P. Gregory as its new board chair.

Dr. Lacey, who has served on the Nurix board since 2016, and as board chair since 2019, will remain on the board and will continue to serve as chair of its Compensation Committee and as a member of its Development Advisory Committee.

“Nurix is extremely fortunate to have benefited from David’s exceptional guidance as chair over the last five years. His scientific and medical insight has been instrumental in our growth from a private, ligase research company to a public, drug discovery and development company with three innovative programs in clinical development and many drug discovery programs with our collaborators, Gilead, Sanofi and Pfizer,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Julia as our new board chair. Her passion, extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we accelerate development of our drug programs towards regulatory approval and commercialization with the goal of delivering life changing drugs for patients.”

“I have been so incredibly impressed with how Nurix has evolved over my tenure as chair. We have literally turned our scientific theories into drugs that are showing great promise for patients in our clinical trials,” said Dr. Lacey. “As a member of the board, I look forward to continuing to provide my full support to Arthur and his terrific management team, to the full board, and to our dynamic new chair whose expertise is perfect to lead the board through the next phase of Nurix’s growth. It is indeed with great confidence that I pass the gavel to Julia.”

“I am honored to serve as chair of Nurix’s board and know that I have big shoes to fill,” said Ms. Gregory. “David has been an outstanding board chair and on behalf of the board, I thank him for his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with David, Arthur, our board colleagues, and Nurix’s management team as we build on our momentum to deliver a new generation of breakthrough drugs for patients.”

Ms. Gregory joined the Nurix board in 2019 and currently serves as the chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Gregory is currently Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Isometry Advisors, Inc., a biotechnology financial, strategy, and management advisory firm. Ms. Gregory formerly served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of ContraFect Corporation, a biotechnology company focused on therapeutics for drug resistant infectious diseases. Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Gregory served as ContraFect’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier in her career, Ms. Gregory served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., and as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, Ms. Gregory has twenty years of investment banking experience, including at Dillon, Read & Co. and at Punk, Ziegel & Company, where she served as the head of investment banking and head of its life sciences practice. Ms. Gregory currently serves on the board of directors of Biohaven Ltd. Ms. Gregory holds a B.A. from George Washington University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

