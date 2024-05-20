Qlarant Elevates Talented Staff to Executive Leadership Levels

Honors the retirement of current President having served 30 years.

Easton, Md., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant, Inc. a leader in data analytics used to improve conditions in the health care industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of three senior leaders in the company: Mr. Scott Ward to President,; Carrie A. Ward to Chief Operating Officer, and Robert J. Foley to Chief Operating Officer. The company also announces the retirement of President Ms. Sandy Love, who is retiring after 30 years with Qlarant.

The following individuals have been promoted to executive roles:

Mr. Scott Ward fills the position of President following the retirement of Sandy Love. “The process to replace Sandy Love included both internal and external talent review – it was thorough and ultimately resulted in a leadership strategy that is best for the organization,” said Qlarant CEO Ron Forsythe, Jr., PhD. “Scott is uniquely skilled in the industry, has a wealth of experience, and will continue to move Qlarant in the right direction.”

Mr. Ward joined Qlarant in 2009 and has served as a Senior Vice President and Program Director for the Unified Program Integrity Contractor, Southwest Jurisdiction (UPIC SW) since 2016. As one of Qlarant’s flagship contracts, the UPIC SW helps to protect the Medicare and Medicaid trust fund from fraud, waste and abuse in the Southwestern US. Mr. Ward provided oversight of a budget of $221M and led a team of 150+ professionals across seven states.

In addition, Scott cultivated and maintained ongoing customer relationships while developing new initiatives. He has worked with a wide spectrum of external partners (including the United States Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, and Drug Enforcement Administration) to achieve organizational goals and maintain high customer satisfaction ratings.

As a result of his organization’s investigations, over $1B in savings has been returned to taxpayers.

“Our objective is to achieve our CEO’s goals for the company,” said Scott. “We intend to expand industries and foster growth to achieve these significant milestones.” “The only road is the high road,” he emphasized. “When you choose to take the high road, you are usually choosing the most difficult path. As a result, you come out in the best light.”

Ms. Carrie Ward, formerly Sr. Vice President and Program Director of the Investigations Medicare Drug Integrity Contract (I-MEDIC), with oversight over the Vulnerability Program Management and Plan Program Integrity MEDIC (PPI MEDIC) moves into a newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). “In this new role, I will concentrate on strengthening existing contracts to ensure they continue to receive the highest quality attention, combined with superior results” Carrie said. “I will look at performance improvements across all our integrity contracts, explore new business opportunities, and bolster existing work.”

Carrie, who joined Qlarant in 2009, is “a change agent and analytical strategist with expertise in developing business solutions and initiatives,” according to Forsythe. “Her efforts drive savings, streamline operations, and improve growth and profitability. We are fortunate to have her on our side”

Mr. Bob Foley expands his role from Senior Vice President for State Programs to Chief Operating Officer. In this new position, he oversees all Quality contractual operations, including Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, External Quality Review; Quality Innovation Network/Quality Improvement Organization; Hospital Quality Improvement Contract; Health Equity; Aging, and Disabled; and Training and Education activities.

“This new positions expands my responsibility for corporate planning; communication, budget and resource management, and oversight of production activities,” said Foley. He also oversees contract management, employee development, and new business cultivation. Foley has been with Qlarant since 2001 in several positions involving the intellectual and developmental disabilities and quality improvement contracts.

Additionally, Qlarant extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Sandy Love, who has retired as President after an illustrious career spanning three decades with the company. “Throughout her tenure, she has been an invaluable asset, embodying Qlarant’s commitment to excellence and integrity. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the organization, and she will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by colleagues and peers” Continue Dr. Forsythe.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, Md, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 550 people. Qlarant is a four-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact Pat Boos, boosp@qlarant.com

Attachments

Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com