“NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT” to Be Held at Nasdaq MarketSite on June 20, 2024

Discover the appeal of Japanese companies listed in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM”, the “Company”), today announced it will participate in a “NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT” to be held at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on June 20, 2024. Five companies are currently expected to join this event (including one private company), and we will share information about the attractive nature of the Japanese market with a global audience.

Purpose
In December 2020, the Company became the first Japanese company in 21 years to list on Nasdaq. Today, the number of Japanese companies listed on Nasdaq has increased to eight. While more and more companies from Japan are taking on challenges in the global market, the attractiveness of Japanese companies is still not well known to investors around the world. For this reason, we will hold a "NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT" for the first time, gathering Japanese companies that are taking on the challenge of listing their stock or developing their corporate brands in the U.S. market, with the aim of "spreading knowledge about the attractiveness of Japanese companies to the world".

Details
Date: June 20, 3:00pm - 9:00pm
Place: NASDAQ Market Site
Address: 4 Times Square, Nasdaq, W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Target: Investors, Media
Registration deadline: June 7th
Admission: Free (Pre-registration is required)
Schedule on the day
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Presentation
6:00pm - 9:00pm: After-Party
RSVP: https://irevent.medirom.co.jp/

Participating Companies
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.
Earlyworks Co., Ltd.
Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.
SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc.

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
ir@medirom.co.jp

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1be588e1-302a-4fb1-b540-dc56b5c8094e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/341d65df-d1b5-4772-9cff-95bfb61ca885


