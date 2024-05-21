Tyler Childers Adds Star Power to Silas House Led Series “Distilled in Kentucky”
“Distilled in Kentucky” hosted by award-winning author Silas House, wrapped its first week of production, bringing country music's Tyler Childers into the mix.
Kentucky’s rich cultural history interwoven with a unique musical lineup provides a landscape for our story of place and home. The filming experience feels like a reunion with people you just met.”LEXINGTON, KY , UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eight-episode docuseries “Distilled in Kentucky”, hosted by award-winning author Silas House, officially wrapped its first week of production, bringing country music heavy hitter Tyler Childers into the mix. With season one featuring up-and-coming local musical talent against a backdrop of Kentucky’s iconic bourbon distilleries, the series brings to life the vibrant culture and spirit of the Bluegrass.
The first week of production kicked off with Silas House and Tyler Childers sitting down for a one-on-one conversation about what it means to be from Kentucky, the vast landscape of emerging artists, and some inspirations behind Tyler’s tremendous success. Production continued with special appearances by 21C Hotel group CEO Steve Wilson, North of Bourbon’s Chef Lawrence Weeks, and a live musical performance by singer and songwriter S.G. Goodman at Old Forester Distillery in Louisville. Next stop, Northern KY for a glimpse at the talent and lifestyle along the banks of the Ohio River. Filming at local gems such Rabbit Hash General Store, Roebling Books, and Revival Vintage Bottle, the first week of production wrapped with a memorable performance by Nat Myers at New Riff Distillery’s main campus.
“From county commissioners to country stores and distilleries, the School of Humans production team has received a warm welcome. Kentucky’s rich cultural history interwoven with a unique musical lineup provides an ideal landscape for our story of place and home. The filming experience feels like a reunion with people you just met, which will be visible to the series’ audience.”
-Ben Franzen / Executive Producer, School of Humans
Production is set to resume filming this June, capitalizing on big-name talent scheduled to appear at Railbird Music Festival, the popular music event held annually in Lexington, KY produced by C3 Presents.
About the production:
“Distilled in Kentucky” is created by David Helmers, the visionary behind the acclaimed Railbird Music Festival, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Ben Franzen for production company School of Humans and Emmy-nominated producer Matt Harrigan. This project is supported through the combined efforts of KY Tourism and the tourism offices of Anderson, Boyle, Daviess, Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Northern KY, and Pike counties.
