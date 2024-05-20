Minnesota DNR casts around for favorite fish recipes (published May 20, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting anglers to share their favorite Minnesota fish recipes through the Wild Minnesota Recipe Exchange.

People can submit recipes through June 30 for the chance to be featured on DNR website and social media platforms.

“The recipe exchange is a fun way to inspire and be inspired when it comes to delicious recipes for fish caught in Minnesota,” said Cara Hanson, DNR marketing coordinator. “It’s easy to share recipes online, and we’ll be posting some of these for everyone to see later this summer.”

Recipes carry special meaning. Whether passed down generations, emblematic of culture or newly created, wild game recipes give anglers a chance to fully appreciate their harvest, share with friends and family and connect with the outdoors on a deeper level.

The recipe exchanges allow for sharing the recipe in an online form where people can submit the recipe, a photo of the meal and even a background story.

The DNR also reminds anglers that they can find fish consumption guidance on the Minnesota Department of Health website. Anglers should check for site-specific consumption guidance that pertains to the water they’re fishing, when that is available. If it is not, anglers should follow the statewide guidelines.

Fishing season dates and regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR fishing webpage. Go to the Minnesota DNR learn to fish webpage to find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish, and get acquainted with fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.