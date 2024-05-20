Comic Competition: Give Inclusion a Chance!

Over 250 young comic artists competed for a spot in the Comic Center catalogue and exhibition taking place this summer, aiming to create comics that promote inter-ethnic understanding in North Macedonia. Through partnerships with local civil society organizations (CSOs), such as the Comic Center, the OSCE Mission to Skopje advances community-driven initiatives to build a more inclusive society.

The Mission’s Youth Inter-Cultural Arts Fund (YIAF), a component of the project "Building New Bridges,” empowers young people from diverse ethnic backgrounds to combat discrimination through artistic expression. As the third call for applications for the YIAF grant for CSOs comes to a close this month, the Mission looks forward to working closely with the selected organizations.

One notable recipient of the YIAF grant is the Comic Center from Veles and their project "All we are saying is Give Inclusion a Chance!". Through a four-day educational workshop in April held in the village of Nezhilovo, twelve talented youths from diverse ethnic and geographical backgrounds refined their skills under the guidance of experienced mentors.

The comic workshop explored themes of friendship that transcend cultural boundaries. Selected contributions from the workshop will be published in a comic catalogue, with plans for five exhibitions across the country to showcase the talents of the young artists.

The Comic Center, founded in 2011 by a group of passionate comic artists from Veles, has played a significant role in promoting comics from North Macedonia both nationally and abroad. Their selection for the YIAF grant underscores their commitment to using art as a tool for social change.

Other CSOs participating in the “Building New Bridges” initiative work with theater productions, podcasts, murals, movies, traditional dance, and music groups. Each project contributes to the Mission's goal of fostering dialogue and social cohesion among diverse communities in North Macedonia.