ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER HAS BEEN ELECTED TO THE NAUTILUS BOARD OF THE NEW YORK LIFE

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATED, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lizzie Dipp Metzger, founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies , a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, has been elected to the Nautilus board of The New York Life, the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States.The Nautilus board is a select group of New York Life’s top financial professionals who provide strategic guidance and support to the company’s management on various aspects of its business, such as product development, marketing, distribution, and service. The board members are elected by their peers based on their outstanding performance, leadership, and professionalism.Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a financial adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life company. She also offers securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life company. She specializes in estate planning, business succession, and private wealth management for high net worth individuals and families. She has been recognized as one of the top financial security professionals in the nation by Forbes and other publications . She is also a member of various professional associations and holds several certifications and degrees in financial services.“I am honored and humbled to be elected to the Nautilus board of The New York Life. I look forward to working with the other board members and the company’s leadership to help shape the future of this great organization and serve the best interests of our clients and policyholders,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger.“Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a remarkable financial adviser who has demonstrated excellence and integrity in her profession. She is a valuable asset to our company and a trusted partner to her clients. We are delighted to have her on the Nautilus board and we congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement,” said Mark Scozzafava, CEO of the Nautilus Group, a service of New York Life.Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies, NYLIFE Securities, or their affiliates.Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),”Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/fortune-500-methodology-2023/ Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here: