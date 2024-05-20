New Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the NELA Delta African American Museum
EINPresswire.com/ -- The North East Louisiana (NELA) Delta African American Heritage Museum proudly announces its new annual Juneteenth Celebration. This unique event commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This year's event promises a vibrant and uplifting tribute to freedom, unity, and resilience.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a pivotal moment in American history. It marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that all enslaved people in Texas were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.
The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum warmly invites the community to join them on Sat., June 15, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 1051 Chennault Park Dr., Monroe, for a day filled with educational exhibits, live performances, interactive workshops, and soulful music. This immersive experience celebrates the rich cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans. Visitors will be able to engage with history, art, and culture through guided tours of the museum's captivating exhibitions, highlighting the resilience and triumphs of African Americans throughout history.
"We are thrilled to host this significant event, honoring the legacy of Juneteenth and the enduring spirit of African American resilience," Ross Slacks, manager of the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum, said. "It's a time for reflection, celebration, and coming together as a community to recognize the strides we've made and the work that still lies ahead in the pursuit of equality and justice."
The Juneteenth Celebration at the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is a free event, open to all. Attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves in the spirit of Juneteenth, engage with fellow community members, and embrace the cultural significance of this historic day.
For more information about the Juneteenth Celebration at the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum, please visit https://africanmuseummonroe.com/ or contact 318-342-8889.
About the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum
The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and educating the public about the contributions of African Americans to American history and culture. The museum strives to foster understanding, appreciation, and dialogue across diverse communities through dynamic exhibitions, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives.
Ross Slacks
