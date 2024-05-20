Talking Kinky Podcast Launches Season 3 with Global Success
Widely acclaimed podcast Talking Kinky, presented by effervescent co-hosts Tom Flynn and Isabelle Brown, has launched its much-anticipated third season.
We’ve created a welcoming space for people to explore and understand the many facets of human sexuality. Our relatable storytelling is great for anyone interested in sexual wellness and expression.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its open and insightful discussions on kink and sexuality, the podcast has garnered a global following, with listeners now tuning in from over 63 countries.
The success of Talking Kinky is evident from its impressive sexuality podcast rankings during Season 2. The podcast soared to #5 in the Netherlands, #6 in Italy, and #8 in the UK, solidifying its position as a leading voice in conversations about sexuality and kink. The hosts’ engaging and candid approach has resonated with a diverse audience, breaking down barriers and fostering a deeper understanding of often-taboo subjects.
Season 3 continues to explore both niche and provocative topics. Episodes from prior seasons have included a deep dive into the airtight kink, emphasising trust, communication and mutual respect, and have also addressed the potential pleasures and common misconceptions of anal play from a woman's perspective, focusing on preparation and consent. An ethical discussion on realistic dolls, the use of pleasure toys and the transformative power of practices like Tantra have also featured.
‘We’ve created a welcoming space for listeners to explore and understand the many facets of human sexuality,’ says Isabelle. ‘Our blend of insights and relatable storytelling has made Talking Kinky a valuable resource for anyone interested in sexual wellness and expression.’
‘As we enter our third season we’ll continue to push the boundaries of the kink chronicles and expand the conversation about sexuality in today's society,’ says Tom. ‘We have an incredible line-up of guests, including a therapist, educator and advocates for sex positivity. These experts and voices help us to provide broad views and practical advice. This commitment to inclusivity and open dialogue has helped the podcast build a loyal and growing audience.’
Listeners can join Tom and Isabelle on this enlightening journey every week. Whether they’re seeking answers, satisfying curiosity or keen to hear real life stories, the podcast offers a welcoming and informative space for all. Tune in to discover why Talking Kinky has captured the hearts and minds of listeners worldwide.
About Talking Kinky:
Talking Kinky is a ground-breaking podcast series that delves into discussions about kink, sexual education and the many facets of sexuality. Hosted by Isabelle Brown and Tom Flynn, the show offers a blend of expert interviews and personal stories and offers a safe space for listeners to expand their understanding of sexuality. With its global reach and inclusive approach, Talking Kinky is at the forefront of demystifying the world of kink and sexual wellness. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Amazon, Audible, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and YouTube. This extensive list ensures that listeners from all corners of the globe can easily access and enjoy the content.
