VeriKlick: 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐑 & 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝: 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐑 & 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading AI-driven Assessment Platform Joins Forces with Digital Transformation Expertise to Reshape Industry

VeriKlick, a prominent AI-driven candidate interview assessment platform based in the US, and i-Gizmo Global Technologies, an innovator in business digital transformation solutions in the Asia Pacific region, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing HR and recruitment practices.

VeriKlick is renowned for its cutting-edge assessment tools, including Chat Scheduling, Competency Evaluator, Conversational Chats, Reports and Analytics, and Talent Evaluator. These tools streamline the hiring process, providing organizations with invaluable insights to make informed hiring decisions and elevate candidate experiences. It is a team of innovative minds passionate about novel concepts, that is dedicated to assisting digital and fintech firms in cultivating extraordinary brand identities.

i-Gizmo Global Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to drive digital transformation for businesses. From thorough consultation to create tailored IT roadmaps to seamless integration of optimized solutions into existing operations, their continuous support, maintenance, and adaptive solutions guarantee that technology evolves with the business, extending the journey beyond implementation with services including Digital Transformation, IT Strategy and Advisory, IT Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics and BI, and Learning and Development.

Together, VeriKlick and i-Gizmo Global Technologies are set to reshape the HR and recruitment landscape across the Asia Pacific region. By combining VeriKlick's advanced assessment capabilities with i-Gizmo's digital transformation expertise, the partnership aims to empower organizations to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance candidate experiences, and drive efficiency in HR and recruitment processes.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in redefining HR and recruitment practices. The integration of VeriKlick's assessment tools with i-Gizmo's digital transformation solutions is poised to offer unparalleled value to organizations across the Asia Pacific region. This collaboration of i-Gizmo with VeriKlick represents a strategic alignment of expertise and innovation. It will revolutionize how organizations approach talent acquisition, driving efficiency and delivering exceptional results.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤

VeriKlick is a leading provider of AI-driven candidate interview assessment platforms, offering innovative solutions to streamline the hiring process and enhance candidate assessment.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢-𝐆𝐢𝐳𝐦𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

i-Gizmo Global Technologies specializes in business digital transformation solutions, providing comprehensive services to help organizations modernize their operations and drive efficiency through technology.