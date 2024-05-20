Longtime Dayton native earns Amazon Best Seller status on first book, A Charmed Life

Glenn Plumby, retired Executive VP and COO, achieved Amazon Best Seller status with his book, A Charmed Life, offering practical wisdom for home and career.

DAYTON, OH, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Plumby, longtime Dayton native and former Speedway Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer earned Amazon Best Seller status for his first book, A Charmed Life, Practical Wisdom for a Joyful Home and a Successful Career. The book was published by Influence Network Media, a Cincinnati firm.

Plumby, a Beavercreek resident for over 30 years decided to write the book upon retirement in 2022. The book outlines 10 lessons learned throughout his life. It’s meant to help transition young individuals from high school to college, into the workforce and eventually into retirement. Says Plumby, “The book is a tribute to my parents, family, mentors and all those that helped guide my career and is a summary of all those life lessons I wish I knew when I was in my early 20’s”. A portion of the proceeds will go to both Southbrook Christian Church, Miamisburg, Ohio, as well as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The book can be found on Amazon.

About the Author: Glenn Plumby is a retired operations and marketing executive known for his impact on the convenience store industry. As the former Executive VP and COO of Speedway, he’s demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

Committed to community service, Glenn has served on the boards of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, National Association of Convenience Stores and Springfield Chamber of Commerce, making significant contributions to each.

A sought-after keynote speaker, Glenn shares insights on life lessons and leadership. He holds a BA from Miami University, MBA from University of Toledo, and has completed executive education program at Indiana University and the Wharton School of Business.

Outside of work, Glenn enjoys golfing and cherishes time with his wife, Natalie, and their three children and is a member of Southbrook Christian Church. His dedication to excellence serves as an inspiration to all.