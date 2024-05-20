BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD UNVEILS NEW AUTO SAFES
State-of-the-art, custom-built products maximize security with minimal installation
At Black Horse Off Road, everything we design is intentional, purposeful, reliable and built to last.”FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of releasing their new Work Horse®️ Series Utility Rack, automotive accessory pioneer Black Horse Off Road is pleased to introduce another must-have product: their new auto safes specifically engineered to safeguard valuables while seamlessly blending with the vehicle’s interior.
Available for most pickups and SUVs, these custom-built auto safes boast heavy-duty 12-gauge steel construction, welded tabs, notched seams, and a spring-assisted, counterbalanced door. The concealed storage features drill-resistant locks and a four-digit combination locking system to safely secure items without obstructing any of the factory USB ports. The safe’s stylish semi-gloss black powder coat finish provides durability along with a rugged aesthetic appeal.
“At Black Horse Off Road, everything we design is intentional, purposeful, reliable and built to last,” said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO. “Our audience is busy, on the go, and often takes the road less traveled – and when they do, they need the peace of mind of knowing that their wallets, cell phones and other valuable are safe at all times. Our proprietary, superior quality auto safes do just that, seamlessly blending form and function into one attractive package.”
Center console installation is a breeze, taking only about 10 minutes. The user simply removes the liner, positions the safe inside, and secures it using existing hardware. The liner is then placed back in, and the safe is ready for use. The auto safe can also easily be installed under the seat if no center console is available.
For more information, visit www.blackhorseoffroad.com.
About Black Horse Off Road
Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories’ wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers’ increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.
With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road’s extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.
