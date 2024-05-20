WTW expands strategic client team with two key hires for the F1000 segment

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Chad Wright and Conor McLaughlin to the Strategic Client Engagement Leadership (SCEL) team. Within Corporate Risk and Broking in North America (CRB NA), Wright will serve as a Strategic Client Engagement Leader, and McLaughlin as a Global Client Advocate, both focused on the Fortune 1000 industry segment, allowing the SCEL team to anticipate emerging client risks as a market-leading, industry-focused broker.



Wright joins WTW from Marsh, where he most recently served as a Managing Director, and Senior Client Executive, and led Marsh’s US Risk and Analytics and Alternative Risk Transfer teams. Bringing more than twenty-five years of industry experience, he also brings client-side experience, having worked in risk management for Georgia Pacific and other global corporations. This client-side experience affords Wright the benefit of understanding the client perspective, bringing unique expertise to the development of specialized, complex risk strategies for global corporations. At WTW, Wright will focus on cultivating relationships with executive management within the F1000 segment. Based in Atlanta, he will have a dual-reporting relationship to both Nancy Korcinsky, Southeast Region Leader, CRB NA, WTW, and Louise Pennington, group leader of the SCEL team.

McLaughlin joins WTW from Marsh, where he most recently served as a Senior Vice President, and an Associate Client Executive, where he was focused on assisting clients in driving the optimization and efficiency of their insurance programs. He brings a particular expertise in advising clients on analytics-based risk capital deployment and strategic risk financing programs. While at Marsh, McLaughlin delivered this expertise to various F1000 clients, navigating complex and challenging risk scenarios for large, multinational companies. At WTW, he will lead the execution for F1000 client engagements, aligning resources across the company to deliver specialized expertise and counsel to clients. Based in Charlotte, McLaughlin will report to Nancy Korcinsky.

Nancy Korcinsky, Southeast Region Leader, CRB NA, WTW, commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Conor and Chad to our team. Their experience with establishing relationships with C-suite executives across the F1000 segment aligns perfectly with our approach to deepening engagement throughout this top industry segment. Chad’s expertise with data and analytics, coupled with Conor’s knowledge of the complex risk transfer needs of F1000 clients, serves to enhance our presence across the large accounts segment of the market.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly, Public Relations Lead, North America

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474