In facing the challenges of global climate change, the changes in marine ecosystems have attracted widespread international attention. The ocean is not only a treasure trove of biodiversity but also a key factor in regulating the Earth’s climate. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the impacts of climate change on the marine environment and its biodiversity, including the long-term effects of rising sea temperatures, acidification, and sea level rise on marine life and ecosystem services. Through an in-depth exploration of the adaptive changes in marine organisms, this study reveals the vulnerability of marine ecosystems to climate change and their adaptation mechanisms, highlighting the importance of marine biology research in understanding and responding to climate change. This research looks forward to future directions and technological developments in marine biology, focusing on the scientific challenges faced and strategies for transitioning to sustainable development, with the aim of promoting the health of marine ecosystems, the conservation of biodiversity, and the development of human society.

Zhou Y. & Mai R., in press. Marine biology under climate change: challenges, adaptations, and future directions. International Journal of Marine Science 14(2). Article.

