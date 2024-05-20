Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,384 in the last 365 days.

A global monthly field of seawater pH over 3 decades: a machine learning approach

A global monthly field of seawater pH over 3 decades: a machine learning approach

Published 20 May 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biogeochemistry, chemistry, globalmodeling, methods, modeling

The continuous uptake of anthropogenic CO2 by the ocean leads to ocean acidification, which is an ongoing threat to the marine ecosystem. The ocean acidification rate was globally documented in the surface ocean but limited below the surface. Here, we present a monthly four-dimensional 1°×1° gridded product of global seawater pH, derived from a machine learning algorithm trained on pH observations at total scale and in-situ temperature from the Global Ocean Data Analysis Project (GLODAP). The constructed pH product covers the years 1992–2020 and depths from the surface to 2 km on 41 levels. Three types of machine learning algorithms were used in the pH product construction, including self-organizing map neural networks for region dividing, a stepwise algorithm for predictor selection, and feed-forward neural networks (FFNN) for non-linear relationship regression. The performance of the machine learning algorithm was validated using real observations by a cross validation method, where four repeating iterations were carried out with 25 % varied observations for each evaluation and 75 % for training. The constructed pH product is evaluated through comparisons to time series observations and the GLODAP pH climatology. The overall root mean square error between the FFNN constructed pH and the GLODAP measurements is 0.028, ranging from 0.044 in the surface to 0.013 at 2000 m. The pH product is distributed through the data repository of the Marine Science Data Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at http://dx.doi.org/10.12157/IOCAS.20230720.001 (Zhong et al., 2023).

Zhong G., Li X., Song J., Qu B., Wang F., Wang Y., Zhang B., Cheng L., Ma J., Yuan H., Duan L., Li N., Wang Q., Xing J. & Dai J., in press. A global monthly field of seawater pH over 3 decades: a machine learning approach. Earth System Science Data. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

A global monthly field of seawater pH over 3 decades: a machine learning approach

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more