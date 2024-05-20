Cloud TV Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud tv market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The cloud TV market refers to the delivery of television content over the internet via cloud-based platforms. This market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing popularity of streaming services and the adoption of cloud technologies by broadcasters and content providers.

Key players in the cloud TV market include:

Oracle

Mediakind

Amagi Media Labs

Amino Communications

Comcast Technology Solutions

Kaltura Inc.

MatrixStream Technologies, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Dacast

Muvi

Overall, the cloud TV market is expected to continue evolving as technology advancements drive innovation in content delivery and consumption experiences. However, market dynamics may have changed since my last update, so I recommend consulting more recent sources for the latest insights and developments in the cloud TV industry.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the cloud TV market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the Asia-Pacific region witnessed a substantial upswing in the uptake of streaming services, as an increasing number of consumers transitioned from conventional television to on-demand streaming platforms. In addition, the prevalence of smartphones and mobile devices in the Asia-Pacific region gave rise to an inclination toward mobile-first viewing.

The global cloud television market is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to rise in implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In addition, an increase in partnerships is expected to promote the cloud TV market growth in future. For instance, in July 2023, Cloud TV, a smart TV OS provider, announced a partnership with TV9, India's leading news network. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for both companies as it aimed to revolutionize the way Indian audiences consume news & entertainment.

Moreover, many cloud TV expanded their geographical presence to expand their customer base and gain more profits. For instance, in June 2023, OnePlus announced that OnePlus TV users could stream DistroTV's content lineup with 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India anytime on the cloud TV platform, which includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi, and add more languages and channels.

