Anti-Drone Market Set for 20% CAGR Growth, Reaching $10.7 Billion by 2034

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Besides the conflicts that we are seeing between several countries at present, over the past decade, increasing demand for anti-drone systems has been encountered because of growing potential threats to national security and surging safety concerns. Non-military as well as military drones are constantly posing security threats to countries around the world.Anti-drone technology is utilized for the protection of airports, critical infrastructure, and other similar areas, including military installations, battlefields, stadiums, etc. With the fast-changing market landscape, Fact.MR has updated its research analysis, which projects the global anti-drone market at a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and forecasts it to expand at a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2034.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Constant involvement of market players in the development of anti-drone systems with increased capability to detect, track, destroy, and jam rogue drones is helping them get a competitive edge in the global market. Moreover, various defense and aerospace manufacturers are concentrating on developing more effective anti-drone systems, which work effectively even at night. These systems are also becoming popular in the commercial sector because of their use in detecting and neutralizing unauthorized drones.Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global demand for anti-drone systems is projected to reach a market valuation of $10.7 billion by 2034. North America is expected to capture 24.3% of this market share by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, sales of drone detection equipment are anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%, reaching $4.1 billion by 2034.In South Korea, the demand for anti-drone systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2034. Meanwhile, global sales of anti-drone systems within military and defense departments are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7%, reaching $2.7 billion by 2034.“Increasing demand for anti-drone systems is owing to their effective use in detecting and countering unauthorized drones that are being used for dropping explosives, gathering intelligence on sensitive assets, and smuggling contraband,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Military Expenditure for Procuring Advanced Defense Systems in United StatesDemand for anti-drone systems in the United States is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 20.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing expenditure by prominent market players on R&D activities for the development of counter drone technology is estimated to help them attract new customers and get a competitive edge.Country-wise InsightsFact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, asserts in its newly updated study that North America is anticipated to account for 24.3% of global market revenue by 2034. The region's growing adoption of drone technology is driven by increased military spending on enhancing assets such as anti-drone systems. Additionally, the presence of prominent market players in North America contributes to growth opportunities. Within this region, the United States is expected to capture 45.6% of the market share by 2034. U.S. market players are heavily investing in R&D activities for counter-drone technology, opening various research laboratories, and conducting extensive research. Higher defense expenditure and the need for advanced defense systems are positively impacting market growth in the country.In East Asia, China is estimated to hold a 47.5% share of the market by 2034. The military and defense sectors in China are investing significantly in developing anti-drone technology, with these systems being utilized by military and security departments. The increasing risks of drones being used for intelligence gathering or attacks have heightened the preference for anti-drone systems, driving market growth in China.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Market PlayersSome of the leading manufacturers of anti-drone systems are Liteye Systems, Inc., Advanced Protection Systems, Thales Group, ApolloShield, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Battelle Memorial Institute, SRC Inc., Citadel Defense, Raytheon Technologies Corp., DeTect Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Guard from Above BV, QinetiQ, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Mydefence Communication, and Leonardo s.p.a.Competitive LandscapeProminent manufacturers of anti-drone systems are focusing on innovation to meet the evolving needs of end users. Leading market players are employing competitive pricing strategies, which include the continuous installation of high-end software and integrated systems. To gain a competitive edge, these companies are engaged in new product development, supply chain management, quality product offerings, partnerships, and acquisitions.For instance, CS Group and Thales partnered in April 2022 to enhance Europe and France's defense technological and industrial base. This collaboration aims to provide continuous protection against drone threats for critical infrastructure. In the same month, Dedrone announced the launch of DedroneRapidResponse, its first portable drone detection unit. This unit successfully detected, located, analyzed, and identified approximately 300 drones.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Commercial Drone Market : The global commercial drone market size was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is scheduled to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 13.5% in 2022, being valued at US$ 5.9 Billion. 