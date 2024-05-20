Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. to Participate in Nasdaq Japan IR Event on June 20, 2024

TOKYO, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo, today announced it will participate in the NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT on June 20, 2024, at the Nasdaq MarketSite headquarters in New York City.

Hosted by MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), the Event is dedicated to sharing positive information on Japanese companies with U.S. and international investors.

At this event, Eiji Nagahara, CEO of Lead Real Estate, will discuss the company's recent developments and real estate business opportunities in both the U.S. and Tokyo.

NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT Details:

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 3:00 – 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Nasdaq MarketSite

Address: 4 Times Square, Nasdaq, W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Application form: NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT RSVP (google.com) ; ir@lead-real.co.jp

Application deadline: Friday, June 7, 2024

Admission: Free (pre-registration is required)

Event Schedule

3:00 – 6:00 PM ET: Information sessions at each company's booth

6:00 – 9:00 PM ET: After-party

Participating Companies to Date:

LEAD-REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. (Nasdaq: LRE)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM)

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: SYT)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ELWS)

SBC Medical Group Inc. (Unlisted)

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas. The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127