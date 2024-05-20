Lawn Mowers Market to Reach USD 52 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growing Eco-Consciousness and Technological Advancements
Lawn Mowers Market: Growth Trends, Technological Innovations, and Market ForecastTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawn Mowers Market Size is reaching a Expected value of USD 52 Billion by 2031. This growth of market is driven by a factor, including rising environmental concerns and a growing demand for eco-friendly lawn care solutions. Consumers are increasingly Looking for alternatives to traditional gas-powered mowers, opting for electric and battery-powered models that boast lower emissions and quieter operation.
Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions and Tech-Advanced Mowers
The SNS Insider report estimates the Lawn Mowers Market size at USD 32.45 Billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.94% from 2024 to 2031. The Market is growing with factors such as,
Environmental awareness is prompting a shift towards electric and battery-powered mowers. These models offer a sustainable alternative to gas-powered mowers, reducing air and noise pollution.
Consumers looking for easy-to-use and low-maintenance lawnmowers. Electric and robotic mowers are gaining favor due to their user-friendly features and minimal maintenance requirements.
The Growing of remote work has led to more time spent at home, fostering a renewed interest in gardening and lawn care, which in turn boosts the demand for lawn mowers.
The integration of automation and technologies like GPS, Wi-Fi, and remote-control functionalities is revolutionizing the lawn mower industry. These advancements offer enhanced convenience and precise mowing capabilities.
Growing disposable incomes in emerging economies are Drive demand for lawnmowers, particularly robotic and electric models, as people prioritize leisure activities like gardening.
Recent Developments
Deere & Company Partners with EGO for Battery-Powered Solutions in June 2023, This collaboration offers customers access to high-quality electric lawn care equipment, fostering the development of new and efficient battery-powered mowers.
Robert Bosch Unveils Powerful Cordless Lawn Mower in March 2023, The UniversalRotak 2x18V-37-550 addresses the needs of large lawns, offering extended runtime with its dual-battery design.
Deere & Company Launches Electric ZTrak Mower in February 2023, The Z370R caters to owners of expansive properties, featuring easy charging via a standard outlet and eliminating the need for gasoline or oil changes.
Segment Analysis
By Product, the electric-powered lawn mowers segment dominates the market, with holding More than 28% revenue share in 2023. Advancements in battery technology have Improve their robustness and efficiency, making them a popular choice. Robotic mowers are expected to witness significant growth due to their convenience, eco-friendliness, and affordability. Consumers increasingly integrate these mowers with their smart home systems for remote control.
By End-Use, the commercial segment is the leader in the market, driven by growth in commercial building activity and the rising need for lawn maintenance in golf courses and parks. Zero-turn and push-type mowers are popular choices for commercial landscaping applications. Increased institutional procurement by municipalities, businesses, and educational institutions also bolsters this segment.
Impact of Global Events
Russia-Ukraine War disrupts supply chains and impacts raw material prices, potentially Result to Increase in price for lawn mowers. Consumer spending may also be affected due to economic uncertainties. A global economic slowdown could Reduce consumer spending on discretionary items such as lawn mowers. Manufacturers may need to adjust pricing strategies or introduce budget-friendly models to maintain market share.
North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth
North America region holds the largest market share more than 34% in 2023 due to the presence of developed markets with high demand. The shrinking garden sizes in Western Europe due to increasing urbanization creates a challenge. The focus on commercial lawn maintenance in buildings is expected to offer some respite. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, particularly in China and Australia. Growing disposable incomes, increased interest in gardening, and growing adoption of robotic and electric mowers are key drivers.
Key Takeaways for the Lawn Mowers Market
The report provides valuable insights into the lawn mowers market's growth factors, driven by environmental concerns, technological advancements, and rising disposable income.
It offers a comprehensive analysis of product segments, end-use applications, and regional trends, aiding stakeholders in making informed business decisions.
By identifying key opportunities and challenges, the report empowers manufacturers and distributors to adapt their strategies for sustainable market success.
