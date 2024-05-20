Enlight Announces Participation at Upcoming JP Morgan and Roth MKM Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York City

Roth MKM London Conference, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in London

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during these conferences. For more information about the conferences or to request a meeting, please contact your JP Morgan and Roth MKM sales representative.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Company Contacts

Yonah Weisz

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.co.il