Enlight Announces Participation at Upcoming JP Morgan and Roth MKM Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York City
  • Roth MKM London Conference, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in London

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during these conferences. For more information about the conferences or to request a meeting, please contact your JP Morgan and Roth MKM sales representative.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Company Contacts

Yonah Weisz
Director IR
investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
investors@enlightenergy.co.il

 


