GABA Supplements Market To Witness Exponential Growth, Expected to Hit US$ 90.2 Million by 2034 at 5.8% CAGR

Crucial role of GABA supplements in mood regulation and cognitive performance enhancement in older individuals driving market growth, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global GABA supplement market is set to reach a value of US$ 51.2 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the next 10 years. (2024 to 2034).GABA supplements are often promoted for their capacity to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as enhance sleep quality by augmenting GABA levels in the brain.Rising occurrence of anxiety disorders, insomnia, and similar sleep-related issues is driving the demand for natural solutions such as GABA supplements to alleviate symptoms and enhance sleep quality. Additionally, these supplements are gaining popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts because of their capacity to induce relaxation, reduce muscle tension, and enhance sleep quality, all crucial for recovery and optimizing performance.As the population ages, there is an increasing focus on mental well-being and cognitive health, prompting the acknowledgment of GABA supplements for their potential to support cognitive function and mood stability, particularly in older individuals. Sales of GABA supplements across the globe are expected to reach US$ 51.2 million in 2024.The market is forecasted to touch US$ 90.2 million by the end of 2034.Sales of GABA supplements in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 10.4 million in 2024.The United States accounts for 80% share of the North American market in 2024.Sales of GABA supplements in China are forecasted to reach US$ 16.4 million by the end of 2034.The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% in the next 10 years."GABA supplement market growth is being complemented by rising awareness of mental health issues, high anxiety levels, and preference for natural remedies," says a Fact.MR analystKey players in the GABA supplement industry are Now Foods, Horbaach, Pure Encapsulations, Thorne, Vitanica, Nutrabio, Country Life, and Integrative Therapeutics.Visual Appeal and Ease Consumption of GummiesGummies offer a variety of flavors and shapes, enhancing their visual appeal and making them enjoyable to consume, especially for individuals who struggle with swallowing pills. Their convenience, requiring no water or preparation, makes them ideal for individuals on the move or those seeking an easy way to take supplements. Gummies are attractive to both children and adults, accommodating diverse supplement needs within households and broadening the potential market for GABA supplements in the gummy form.Marketed as a delightful and convenient method to incorporate essential nutrients into daily routines, gummies are perceived as a wholesome treat, prompting consumers to choose GABA supplements in gummy form over traditional options. Their convenience, requiring no water or preparation, makes them ideal for individuals on the move or those seeking an easy way to take supplements. Gummies are attractive to both children and adults, accommodating diverse supplement needs within households and broadening the potential market for GABA supplements in the gummy form.Marketed as a delightful and convenient method to incorporate essential nutrients into daily routines, gummies are perceived as a wholesome treat, prompting consumers to choose GABA supplements in gummy form over traditional options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9952 Ease of Consumption Due to its Appealing Form & FlavorGummies, available in various flavors and shapes, are visually appealing and enjoyable, making them an excellent option for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Their convenience, requiring no water or preparation, makes them ideal for people on the go or those seeking a quick and effortless supplement intake.Gummies attract both children and adults, catering to diverse supplement needs within households and broadening the consumer base for GABA supplements in gummy form. Marketed as a fun and tasty way to incorporate essential nutrients into daily routines, gummies are seen as a wholesome treat, encouraging consumers to choose GABA supplements in gummy form over traditional options.Adoption of Effective Marketing Strategies to Promote Sales of GummiesBusinesses utilize dynamic packaging and focused marketing strategies to promote GABA supplements in gummy form. This underscores the convenience, flavor, and potential benefits of gummies, enticing consumers to opt for this particular product format. As functional foods and supplements gain traction for their targeted health benefits, GABA supplements in gummy form address this trend by offering consumers a convenient and enjoyable means to support their overall well-being. 