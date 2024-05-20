Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 20, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/05/2024 3,921 376.3233 1,475,563.66 - - - - 3,921 376.3233 1,475,563.66 14/05/2024 3,920 377.6059 1,480,215.13 - - - - 3,920 377.6059 1,480,215.13 15/05/2024 3,868 379.2867 1,467,080.96 13,140 418.5555 5,499,819.27 5,077,381.16 17,008 384.7873 6,544,462.12 16/05/2024 3,815 387.0821 1,476,718.21 11,875 421.0393 4,999,841.69 4,601,363.60 15,690 387.3857 6,078,081.81 17/05/2024 3,822 387.4013 1,480,647.77 11,815 423.1702 4,999,755.91 4,610,619.62 15,637 389.5419 6,091,267.39 19,346







381.4859







7,380,225.73







36,830







420.8367







15,499,416.87







14,289,364.38







56,176







385.7446







21,669,590.11







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till May 17, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 208,468,400.36 for No. 593,235 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 69,890,582.49 (Euro 64,283,882.61*) for No. 177,331 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 17, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,964,143 common shares equal to 5.43% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until May 17, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,140,039 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 845,496,809.10.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com





