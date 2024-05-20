Submit Release
International Tea Day 2024

ITD_2024_EN

21 May 2024, 9:00 - 11:00 hours (Rome time) | Hybrid event

Agenda | Webcast

Join us to celebrate International Tea Day!

The event will be inaugurated by the FAO Director-General, Mr QU Dongyu, and focus on women and their role in the tea sector. The inauguration will be followed by a dialogue with the participation of the FAO Director-General and women from the tea and coffee sectors.

An exhibition will be hosted in the Atrium, accompanied by tasting events for tea and coffee.

Event
9:00 - 11:00 hours CEST (Rome time)

Link to access the virtual event through the Zoom conferencing platform:

https://fao.zoom.us/j/95560564414
Meeting ID: 955 6056 4414
Passcode: 11894463

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Interpretation will be available in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

