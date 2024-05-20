5-Star Startup: Company retreat planner, Artisan Venture Tours teams up with world’s largest Starbucks to make history
Artisan Venture Tours staff, Carissa Walsh and Lauren Meyer attend off-site event at Starbucks Reserve Chicago Roastery.
Startup corporate retreat planning company goes 'Venti'. Artisan Venture Tours hosts largest event yet, at Starbucks Reserve Chicago Roastery.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Venture Tours, a corporate retreat and company event planner from the beautiful state of Montana, successfully executed their largest retreat to date at the end of April. The small startup, consisting of a three-woman team of expert event planners, achieved a major milestone for their small business when their recent company off-site event became one for the record books – literally. Not only was it the largest event they’ve hosted, but it will also go down in Starbucks history as Starbucks Reserve Chicago Roastery’s biggest event ever held.
“Artisan Venture Tours is exceptional,” said Tara Petrusha, a Software Licensing Manager at Gamma Technologies. “We had 350 people and they helped us plan down to the smallest details.”
Guests from Gamma Technologies, a simulation software engineering company and client of AVT, arrived from all over the world on April 26 to spend time with colleagues and participate in the 30th anniversary celebration. The CEO, founders, executive team, investors, and other employees of Gamma Technologies were present to represent the company’s many office locations from around the globe. Offices including Germany, India, Greece, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, China, and the United States were in attendance.
Starbucks Reserve Roastery was the first stop of the special weekend-long event in downtown Chicago as an official kickoff event to welcome everyone. Aromas of coffee and pastries filled the air as some employees met for the first time, and others bonded over the customized Starbuck's menu and array of items to choose from.
Since opening in November 2019, the 5-floor building is a spectacular destination along the Magnificent Mile that has grown in popularity. It’s a must-see marvel for anyone visiting the city, as it showcases Starbuck’s tallest steel cask at 56 feet, where the freshly roasted coffee beans are kept. Gamma’s guests were greeted with steel cask views and samples of whisky barrel-aged cold brew as took a ride to the next floor by spiral escalator. The spiral escalator is only one of three in the entire world to be operating, offering magical 360-degree views of all the brewing and roasting action. Multi-sensory and educational experiences were incorporated around every corner, from espresso martini classes to siphon demonstrations, the event planned by AVT received nothing but positive responses.
“It was a great experience working with Artisan Venture Tours,” said Starbucks event specialist, Oscar Gomez. “They were flexible with us, very clear about what the client wanted, and nothing felt rushed because we had plenty of time to plan. We would love to work with AVT again in the future.”
As guests mingled, explored, and roamed the privately reserved top four floors, it was a truly immersive experience for all employees of Gamma Technologies. With the goal of having a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience in mind, AVT’s carefully designed and customized event with Starbucks earned the startup 5-stars from their client.
“Artisan Venture Tours kept us updated and in step throughout the entire process,” said Petrusha, “I wouldn’t have been able to do this grand event without them. We plan to use them for all our company events going forward.”
About Artisan Venture Tours:
Artisan Venture Tours is a woman-led team of corporate event planners, with decades of expertise in designing fun and unforgettable events. Whether it’s an off-site company event, luxurious executive retreat, leadership meeting, team building adventure, employee incentive trip, or ideas for entertaining clients, AVT has you covered. AVT provides full-service planning and coordination of your event, in locations all over North America and throughout Europe. With limitless possibilities of locations to choose from, AVT is the solution for bringing your dream retreat to life. AVT provides services that are both budget friendly and time efficient, so everyone is happy and working together is easy. AVT will ensure all activities and elements of your next event are fully customized to align with your team’s vision and objectives.
For more information about the various services offered by AVT, or to request a free proposal for next company event, please visit www.artisanventuretours.com and start planning your next company retreat today. It’s time to venture out of the office with the office and choose AVT for your next adventure.
AVT is based out of Montana, in a small town called Livingston, nestled in the breathtaking mountain valley near the Yellowstone River. Our home is our inspiration, as our town became a crossroads of recreation in the late 1960s. People from all walks of life – writers, artists, ranchers, and outdoorsmen – united over good drinks, better food, and beautiful views. Community values of hard work, outdoor recreation, and adventure have shaped our unique approaches to business and travel.
AVT’s bread and butter is designing custom retreats that focus on connecting participants with unique outdoor experiences allowing them to build new skills alongside their coworkers. AVT strives to help businesses attract talent, reduce turnover, express employee appreciation, encourage healthy work-life balance, and empower positive changes in the workplace. We believe in allowing growth and dialogue to develop naturally by engaging employees with exciting outdoor and cultural activities in unforgettable spaces.
