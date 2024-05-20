Poe family marks Susan Roces' second death anniversary with gift-giving

With a solemn Holy Mass and gift-giving, family and friends remembered film icon Susan Roces on the second year of her death.

Sen. Grace Poe, daughter Nika, and some relatives from the Sonora clan attended an early morning mass at the Sanctuario De San Jose in San Juan City before proceeding to the family mausoleum at the Manila North Cemetery to light candles at the grave of her mom.

Roces was laid to rest next to her husband, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.

Poe said she misses the conversations with her mom, which are always punctuated with clever motherly advices.

"Sa dami ng nangyayari sa ating bansa at sa ating personal na buhay, nami-miss mo 'yung taong nagbibigay ng tatag at pakiramdam na panatag," Poe said.

"We recall with great affection Susan Roces' meaningful life, her legacy to the entertainment industry, and all she meant to many of us," she added.

Brian Poe Llamanzares, the senator's son and chief of staff, and chair of FPJ Panday Bayanihan Foundation, distributed food packs to 200 families living in the cemetery's vicinity.

Poe said this was how Roces would want to celebrate.

The Queen of Philippine Movies was born Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora on July 28, 1941 in Bacolod, Negros Occidental.

The award-winning actress starred in over 130 films over a career of seven decades. She has won major acting awards, including accolades for best actress.

Her popularity as an actress has also made Roces a credible choice as endorser of a number of products.

Roces' final appearances on TV were as the well-loved Lola Flora, whom she portrayed for six years in Ang Probinsyano, an action series based on FPJ's 1997 hit film of the same name.

"Sa isang episode ng Ang Probinsyano, sinabi ni Lola Flora na ang mga pumapanaw nating mahal sa buhay ay nakamasid sa atin sa ating kalungkutan at kasiyahan," Poe said.

"Hindi ito siguro para takutin tayo, pero para paalalahanan na laging gumawa ng mabuti sa kapwa gaya ng mga aral na iniwan nya sa pagmamahal, pananalig at katapangan," she added.

Poe said her family is deeply grateful for the love and support shown to her mother by friends and fans "as we do our utmost to live up to her values and ideals."