Alfa Chemistry Releases Various Halide Quaternary Ammonium Salts: Fluoride, Chloride, Bromide, Iodide Series Included

Alfa Chemistry has recently unveiled a wide range of halide quaternary ammonium salts, encompassing fluoride, chloride, bromide, and iodide series.NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfa Chemistry, a renowned chemical supplier, has recently unveiled a wide range of halide quaternary ammonium salts, encompassing fluoride, chloride, bromide, and iodide series. These newly released products are aimed to meet the increasing demands of various industries for high-quality chemicals.
With a history of providing top-notch chemical products, Alfa Chemistry has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses in need of specialized chemicals. The latest addition to its product line, the halide quaternary ammonium salts, is set to further solidify their reputation in the industry.
The fluoride series of halide quaternary ammonium salts offered by Alfa Chemistry includes a variety of compounds tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. Fluoride salts are essential in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and research and development. Alfa Chemistry ensures the highest levels of purity and quality in their fluoride salts to ensure optimal performance in various applications.
In addition to the fluoride series, Alfa Chemistry also provides a comprehensive range of chloride, bromide, and iodide quaternary ammonium salts. These salts are widely used in industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing. The chloride series, for example, is commonly used as disinfectants, antiseptics, and preservatives. The bromide series is crucial in the production of pharmaceuticals, photography, and water treatment. The iodide series is utilized in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, dyes, and analytical reagents.
The newly released halide quaternary ammonium salts from Alfa Chemistry are manufactured using state-of-the-art processes to ensure consistency and purity. Customers can rely on the quality and performance of these salts for their specific applications. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in the stringent quality control measures implemented in the production of their chemical products.
Alfa Chemistry's dedication to meeting customer needs is evident in their wide range of halide quaternary ammonium salts. The company offers a variety of packaging options to suit different preferences and quantities. Customers can choose from convenient sizes such as 1g, 10g, 100g, and larger quantities for bulk orders.
Some of the halide quaternary ammonium salts supplied by Alfa Chemistry are listed here: Hexadecyl trimethyl ammonium fluoride (CAS 14002-56-3), Benzyltrimethylammonium fluoride hydrate (CAS 127582-36-9), Tetramethyl ammonium fluoride (CAS 373-68-2), Octyltrimethylammonium chloride (CAS 10108-86-8), Dodecanamide (CAS 112-01-6), Benzethonium chloride (CAS 121-54-0), Docosyltrimethylammonium chloride (CAS 17301-53-0), Domiphen bromide (CAS 538-71-6), Benzyltributylammonium tribromide (CAS 120379-52-4), Cetylpyridinium bromide (CAS 140-72-7), Dodecyltrimethylammonium iodide (CAS 19014-04-1), Tetrabutylammonium Iodide (CAS 311-28-4), etc.
During the past decade, Alfa Chemistry has made every endeavor to solidify its role as a trust-worthy supplier of various chemicals and materials. To this end, its product offering has been constantly enriched, providing scientists and researchers with a broader range of options. The company's team of experts is available to assist customers with product selection, technical support, and any other inquiries. With a focus on innovation and quality, Alfa Chemistry continues to deliver exceptional chemical solutions to a global customer base.
