Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with HackQuest to Provide Streamlined Access to Web3 Education Resources

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 20, 2024.

OKX Wallet Partners with HackQuest to Provide Streamlined Access to Web3 Education Resources

OKX Wallet today announced its partnership with HackQuest, a Web3 education platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the global Web3 community's understanding of blockchain technology.

As part of this partnership, OKX Wallet is now integrated with HackQuest. This integration provides the OKX Web3 community with:

Seamless access to HackQuest's comprehensive library of educational materials right from their OKX Wallet; and

The ability to learn about blockchain technology, decentralized finance and cryptocurrency trading, all within a secure and user-friendly environment.

HackQuest serves as a comprehensive Web3 developer education platform, offering curated learning paths with on-chain certificates co-signed by top Web3 ecosystems like Arbitrum, Solana and Mantle Network. Since its beta launch in December 2023, it has attracted over 8,000 active developers, organizing numerous hackathons and developer events. Many HackQuest Demo Day projects have secured venture backing and launched their tokens, affirming its success in fostering the Web3 developer community.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer