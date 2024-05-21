Ralph Yarl Honoree at 37th Annual Memorial Day Run for Brain Injury in Kansas City

The Going the Distance for Brain Injury Run raises funds for the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City www.biarun.org. Ralph Yarl was named the honoree for the Going the Distance for Brain Injury Run in 2024. Ralph Yarl participated in the 1.5 mile walk in 2023 with his family, just a month and a half after being shot. The race takes place in Kansas City, Missouri. Chris Brown won the 10K in 2023. He is the nephew of Amy Thompson, the young woman who inspired this race after a brain injury from a shooting.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Yarl has been named the honoree of the 2024 Going the Distance for Brain Injury Run to be held in Kansas City on Monday, May 27. The 37th annual event is the primary fundraiser for the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC). A brief recognition ceremony will be held at 8 am, and the race starts in Loose Park, south of the Plaza, at 8:15.

Ralph Yarl is a Kansas City teenager whose inspiring journey of survival after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head and arm exemplifies resilience and strength. Ralph and his family will join the run to advocate for brain injury awareness and support. "I look forward to walking in the run and generating interest in helping those with brain injuries. This is something I am a part of now, and I believe looking after one another starts with caring for those in your community," expressed Ralph Yarl, embodying the event's spirit of hope and determination.

Registration is now open at biarun.org, offering participants a choice between the challenging 10K or 5K runs, a leisurely 1.5K walk, and the playful Fun4Kids event. Participants are encouraged to join teams to rally around someone impacted by brain injury and can select a team at registration, including Team Ralph. Runners will traverse picturesque routes through the historic South Plaza neighborhoods, with the start and finish line at Loose Park, where runners and visitors are treated to snacks and an array of sponsor product information.

With nearly 21,000 individuals impacted annually by brain injuries in the region, the importance of BIAKS-GKC's work cannot be overstated. Brain injuries can stem from various causes, including shootings, falls, strokes, and sports-related concussions, profoundly affecting individuals' lives. The run and its honoree reflect hope, uniting the community in solidarity and support for survivors like Ralph Yarl.

Heather Pilkinton, Executive Director of BIAKS-GKC, expressed gratitude for the community's support. "We are thankful for Kansas City's Memorial Day tradition of participating in this run and supporting this cause to raise vital funds to sustain essential programs and services for individuals impacted by brain injuries throughout the region," she remarked. "It's inspiring to have Ralph Yarl as this year’s honoree as a graduating senior from high school, giving hope to others on their journey to recovery."

Beyond the runs and walk, the event promises post-race festivities, including food, music, and treats for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring their families and friends to join in the celebration of community and resilience. Each participant in the runs and walk will receive a commemorative run t-shirt and finisher's medal, with age group winners earning prestigious award medals.

About The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC)

The Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City (BIAKS-GKC) stands as the region's sole nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals living with brain injuries, along with their families and caregivers. Since its founding in 1982 as a chartered affiliate of the Brain Injury Association of America, BIAKS-GKC’s mission is to provide ongoing brain injury advocacy, education, and resources. The association is largely funded through donations, grants, and special events, including the beloved Memorial Day run, Going the Distance for Brain Injury www.biarun.org to register and race info and www.biaks.org for brain injury assistance and donations.