Risk Management Leader Ricardo Vasconcelos Dias Awarded the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance®
Integrating Ricardo's strategy, audit, and risk experiences into work with the board and senior leadership is no doubt valuable and is strengthened by this new knowledge.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ricardo Vasconcelos Dias of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Ricardo is a senior director for enterprise risk management for the UAE-based global technology group e& (formerly Etisalat Group) with over 170 million customers across 16 countries. His prior work includes a number of roles within strategic risk management and audit roles with ADNOC Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BT, Vodafone, and others, in Europe and the Middle East. Ricardo earned his BS in business management from the Lisbon School of Economics & Management (ISEG) in Portugal, holds the Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) and is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from the Institute of Internal Auditors.
“We welcome Ricardo into our alumni group with his garnering of the Certificate in Risk Governance®," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Integrating his strategy, audit, and risk experiences into work with the board and senior leadership is no doubt valuable and is strengthened by this new knowledge."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® program is a well-structured, all-encompassing curriculum that covers the full spectrum of the risk management agenda for Boards and Directors,” said Mr. Dias. “It is very useful to understand how to conduct best the role of a director and its responsibilities, as well as to better equip risk professionals to support boards in fulfilling that role,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®