PHILIPPINES, May 19 - Press Release
May 19, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the new Chinese policy to detain "trespassers"

China's new policy only affirms her emerging reputation as a rogue nation.

The Atin Ito civilian mission - a rightful and peaceful show of solidarity - clearly hit a nerve for China. But instead of responding like a dignified country, she resorts to this tyrannical tactic that will only escalate tensions even further.

Should Beijing dare push through with this illegitimate regulation, the Philippines' hand may be forced to sue them again in the Hague Tribunal.

In the mean time, as advised by former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, the Philippine government must now urge allies such as the US, Japan, Australia, France, and other like-minded nations to oppose this flagrant violation of international law by joining our patrols within our Exclusive Economic Zone.

China better abrogate on this shameless policy. China better stop inciting violence in our waters. China better leave the West Philippine Sea alone.

