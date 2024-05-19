Gatchalian seeks TESDA training, certification for DepEd TVL teachers

To improve the quality of training under the technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track of the senior high school program, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training and certification of TVL teachers in senior high school.

The training and certification of TVL teachers are part of efforts to improve the quality of TVL training and boost the employability of senior high school graduates, Gatchalian said. Under the 2024 national budget, the Department of Education (DepEd) received P50 million to train and certify senior high school teachers under the TVL track.

Gatchalian added that the training and certification for DepEd's TVL teachers would ensure that the TVL track of the senior high school program aligns with TESDA's standards.

"Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng pagsasanay para sa mga senior high school learners, pati na rin sa kanilang kahandaang magtrabaho, isinusulong din natin ang angkop na training at certification para sa mga TVL teachers ng DepEd. Kaya naman iminungkahi natin ang paglalaan ng pondo para mabigyan ang ating mga senior high school TVL teachers ng kaukulang training mula sa TESDA," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Gatchalian also pushed for the free assessment and certification of senior high school learners under the TVL track, which are provided for under the 2024 national budget.

The lawmaker hopes that the certification of senior high school learners under the TVL track would increase their chances of getting good quality jobs after graduation. Analysis from the senator's office revealed that 50% of senior high school graduates from the TVL track are employed in elementary occupations such as vendors, cleaners, domestic helpers, car and window washers, and street sweepers.

TESDA training, certification para sa TVL teachers isinusulong ni Gatchalian

Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training at certification para sa mga guro ng technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) sa senior high school.

Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang training at certification ng mga guro ng TVL ay bahagi ng pag-angat ng kalidad ng TVL training at kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates sa trabaho. Sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget, nakatanggap ang Department of Education (DepEd) ng P50 milyon para sa training at certification ng mga senior high school teachers sa ilalim ng TVL track.

Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, makakatulong ang training at certification ng mga TVL teachers upang tiyaking akma sa mga pamantayan ng TESDA ang TVL track ng senior high school.

"Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng pagsasanay para sa mga senior high school learners, pati na rin sa kanilang kahandaang magtrabaho, isinusulong din natin ang angkop na training at certification para sa mga TVL teachers ng DepEd. Kaya naman iminungkahi natin ang paglalaan ng pondo para mabigyan ang ating mga senior high school TVL teachers ng kaukulang pagsasanay mula sa TESDA," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Isinulong din ni Gatchalian na mapondohan sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget ang libreng assessment at certification ng mga mag-aaral ng senior high school sa TVL track.

Umaasa ang mambabatas na makatutulong ang certification ng senior high school learners sa ilalim ng TVL track na makakuha ng dekalidad na mga trabaho. Batay sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador, 50% ng mga senior high school graduates sa ilalim ng TVL track ang may trabahong maituturing na elementary occupation kabilang ang mga tagalinis, domestic helpers, car at window washers, at street sweepers.