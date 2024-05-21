Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Calls for Urgent Review of Pakistan's Diplomatic and Educational Policies in Wake of Bishkek Violence
Former Associate Dean American International School of Medicine, Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USACLIFTON, NJ, US, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the recent violence in Bishkek, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, a renowned Pakistani academic and expert on international relations, has conducted a swift and urgent review of Pakistan's diplomatic and educational policies. His analysis reveals a pressing systemic crisis that has driven thousands of Pakistani students to seek medical education in Kyrgyzstan, primarily due to significant cost disparities.
Dr. Mujtaba's findings indicate that the cost of medical education in Kyrgyzstan is significantly lower, ranging from 15 to 20 times less than in Pakistan. This stark contrast has led to a mass exodus of Pakistani students to Kyrgyzstan for their medical studies, with an estimated 10,000 students currently enrolled in various medical universities in the country. However, this influx has also brought about a host of challenges and concerns.
Dr. Mujtaba's analysis highlights the need to urgently review Pakistan's diplomatic and educational policies, as the current situation has created a systemic crisis. He believes that the government needs to address the root causes of this trend, which include the high cost of education in Pakistan, lack of quality medical institutions, and limited opportunities for students to pursue their desired fields of study.
In light of the recent violence in Bishkek, Dr. Mujtaba's call for an urgent review of Pakistan's policies is more pressing than ever. He urges the government to take immediate action to address the underlying issues and provide better opportunities for Pakistani students within the country. As a renowned expert in international relations, Dr. Mujtaba's insights and recommendations hold great weight and are crucial in finding a long-term solution to this crisis.
In summary, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba's call for an immediate review of Pakistan's diplomatic and educational policies is not just a necessary step, but a crucial one, in addressing the systemic crisis that has led to thousands of Pakistani students seeking medical education in Kyrgyzstan. The government must act swiftly to address the root causes and provide better opportunities for students within the country. The time to prioritize the education and future of our youth is now.
About Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba is a distinguished figure in South Asian studies, particularly focusing on Pakistan's leadership. As the Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, Dr. Mujtaba leverages his deep understanding of the region's complex sociopolitical dynamics to provide nuanced analysis and strategic insights. His unique position as the sole American-qualified scholar specializing in Pakistani leadership underscores his expertise and the high regard he holds in academic and policy-making circles.
Dr. Mujtaba's contributions extend beyond theoretical analysis; his work often intersects with practical implications, addressing contemporary issues and forecasting future trends that significantly impact Pakistan and the broader South Asian context. His analyses are highly valued for their depth and accuracy, reflecting a robust combination of academic rigor and real-world applicability.
In addition to his scholarly pursuits, Dr. Mujtaba is a sought-after speaker and consultant, frequently engaging with policymakers, think tanks, and international organizations. His perspectives help shape understanding and inform decisions on critical matters related to Pakistan's internal dynamics and its interactions on the global stage.
