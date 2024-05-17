When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 17, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Presence of Loose Metal Pieces Company Name: Mars Petcare US, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (May 17, 2024) – Mars Petcare US is voluntarily recalling 315 bags of PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food in the 44 lb. bag size only, due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag.

The affected products have a Best By Date of March 4, 2025 and Lot Code 410B2TXT02. This is a limited voluntary recall only affecting 315 bags of product that were sold by Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

44 lb. bag PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food

March 4, 2025

410B2TXT02

The Best By Date and Lot Code can both be found on the bottom seal of the back of the bag.

The potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag could pose a health hazard to pets. If you believe your pet has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns.

There have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product. If you believe you have purchased this product, please stop using it. Contact Mars Petcare US consumer care to initiate a return or with any questions at 1-800-525-5273 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (CST) Saturday and Sunday or visit https://www.pedigree.com/update.

No other PEDIGREE® or Mars Petcare US products are affected or being recalled. Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory.

