Villa Del Sol Celebrates Grand Reopening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Kansas City Missouri
Villa Del Sol, a cherished residential community originally developed in 1997, proudly announces its grand reopening on May 21, 2024 at 2015 W. Pennway Terrace.
The ambitious renovation project, which began in May 2022, has transformed Villa Del Sol into a modern community for residents to call home.
The ambitious renovation project, which began in May 2022, has transformed Villa Del Sol into a modern community for residents to call home. The project features 120 units comprising garden- and townhome-style apartments, along with a 4,600 square foot leasing and management office.
This mixed-finance redevelopment is situated in Kansas City's Westside community. In support of the City’s diverse housing needs, the development will maintain its current unit mix to offer housing for families with a range of incomes, which includes 92 affordable units for families earning up to 50% to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The garden-style apartment buildings feature breezeway staircases, while the townhome units have interior staircases. Each unit has convenient access either from the street-facing front doors or from the parking lot. The layouts are designed to be open and spacious, providing a comfortable living environment.
“We remain very proud of this unique and successful development,” said Tony Salazar, Director of McCormack Baron Salazar. “The additional investment in Villa del Sol is further evidence of MBS’ long-term commitment to the Westside Neighborhood. This high-quality development allows Westside residents to live in decent, affordable housing as the community experiences unprecedented threats from housing costs and gentrification. This development also shows what can happen when a private developer partners with the Westside Housing Organization, the Housing Authority, the City of KCMO and HUD.”
Each unit boasts a modern kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator, and disposal, alongside in-unit washers and dryers. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning systems ensure comfort year-round. By integrating public and private housing under private management, Villa Del Sol remains a benchmark for affordable housing, serving the needs of working families and fostering a vibrant, inclusive community.
"We are excited to celebrate the grand reopening of Villa Del Sol and thank the city and housing authority of KC, and equity and debt partners for their support in this effort," said Vincent R. Bennett, President & CEO of McCormack Baron Salazar. "This project exemplifies the best in sustainable and resilient affordable housing that can be achieved through strong partnerships."
To help make the Villa Del Sol redevelopment a reality, Hunt Capital Partners syndicated $5.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credits through its proprietary fund with UMB Bank.
“Hunt Capital Partners appreciates the opportunity to partner with MBS, its partners, and UMB to create excellent affordable housing options in the Kansas City area,” said Amy Dickerson, Chief Operating Officer at Hunt Capital Partners. “With modern kitchens and laundry amenities, as well as thoughtfulness put into the unit design, families not only have an affordable, safe home but are able to live every day with comfort. Villa del Sol creates a sense of community and is set up to serve the Westside area for years to come.”
“At UMB, we are committed to the communities we live and work in,” said Tracy Howren, Director of Affordable Lending and Regional Manager, Commercial Real Estate at UMB Bank. “We are excited about the difference that Villa Del Sol will make in the community and are proud to be a part of the project.”
The renovation emphasizes community collaboration and responsiveness. Over the past two years, a dedicated neighborhood task force, including representatives from the local community, the Housing Authority, the City of Kansas City, and the developer, met monthly to review plans and ensure that the redevelopment would address both community aspirations and Housing Authority requirements.
Partners: Hunt Capital Partners, UMB Bank, Westside Housing Organization, Housing Authority of Kansas City, City of Kansas City
About McCormack Baron Salazar:
McCormack Baron Salazar is one of the nation’s leading developers, property managers, and asset managers of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has been an innovator of community development and urban revitalization in 48 cities, having built more than 25,000 high-quality homes with total development costs of over $5 billion.
