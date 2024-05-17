When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 17, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Contamination with Salmonella Company Name: Palmer Candy Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Various Confectionary Products

Company Announcement

This press release was updated to include additional best by dates of the products:

Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4oz

Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow 14#

Munchy Medley 4oz

Peanut Butter Snack Mix 12oz

Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels 10oz

Zebra Fudge Cookies 7oz

and to include the following two items:

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies 13.5oz

Drizzled Caramel Corn 5oz and 12oz

The revisions are identified in bolded and highlighted text.

The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8am – 5pm.

PRODUCTS BEST BY DATES CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 4oz 12/18/24-12/28/24 CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25 CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28# 12/11/24 – 1/8/25 COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14# 12/6/24 – 1/23/25 ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz 1/22/2025 FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25 - 4/18/25 FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/3/2025 FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28# 1/2/25, 1/3/25 FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz 1/23/2025 MUNCHY MEDLEY 15# 12/14/24, 1/3/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz 12/25/24 – 12/28/24 and 1/19/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz 12/25/24 – 1/19/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz 12/20/24, 4/25/25 PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/19/2025 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz 1/25/25, 1/26/25 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz 1/19/2025 PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz 12/13/24 - 1/15/25 PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz 1/19/25 - 2/1/25 PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 13.5oz 4/22/2025 PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 4/23/25, 4/24/25 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz 11/13/24 – 12/22/24 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz 1/18/2025 SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25# 12/6/24, 12/7/24 STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/23/25 SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz 12/18/24 - 1/4/25 VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz 12/18/24, 1/5/25, 1/22/25 YOGURT PRETZEL 14# 12/14/24 - 12/21/24 ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 3/20/25 – 4/30/25 DRIZZLED CARAMEL CORN 5oz 1/22/2025 DRIZZLED CARAMEL CORN SNACK MIX BOWL 12oz 1/22/2025